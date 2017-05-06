 LIVE !  :  Ben Stokes struck thrice to push Sunrisers Hyderabad on the backfoot. (Photo: AP) LIVE| IPL 2017, SRH vs RPS: 6-down Sunrisers stare at defeat
 
Pak summons Indian envoy over non-issuance of medical visas to its nationals

PTI
Published May 6, 2017, 6:29 pm IST
Updated May 6, 2017, 6:29 pm IST
'India has made it impossible for Pakistanis to get medical visas,' an official was quoted as saying by the Geo News.
India has decided to put all bilateral engagements with Pakistan on hold after Indian national Kulbhushan Jadhav was sentenced to death by a military court. (Photo: Representational Image/Pixabay)
Islamabad: Pakistan has summoned the Indian envoy in Islamabad over non-issuance of medical visas to Pakistani nationals seeking treatment in India, Pakistani media reports said on Saturday.

According to Geo News, thousands of Pakistanis seeking treatment for liver and heart-related ailments at major hospitals in New Delhi, Chennai and other Indian cities have been affected due to non-issuance of medical visas.

"India has made it impossible for Pakistanis to get medical visas," an official was quoted as saying by the channel.

Pakistan summoned Indian High Commissioner to Islamabad Gautam Bambawale and expressed concern over the issue, it said.

However, there was no official confirmation.

Dunya TV also reported that "India is making several changes in the rules to make the visa process more complicated while no visa has been granted to any Pakistani citizen during the last two months."

"Islamabad has expressed reservation over the move that will affect thousands of Pakistanis travelling to India for health reasons," it reported.

India has decided to put all bilateral engagements with Pakistan on hold after Indian national Kulbhushan Jadhav was sentenced to death by a military court on spying charges.

Tensions have also escalated between the two nations after two Indian security force personnel were killed and mutilated in unprovoked firing by Pakistan on May 1 in Kashmir.

Last week, India summoned Pakistan High Commissioner Abdul Basit and demanded action against Pakistani soldiers and commanders responsible for the beheading of the two security force personnel.

