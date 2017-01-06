World, Neighbours

New Pak army chief Bajwa rejects India's claim of surgical strikes

ANI
Published Jan 6, 2017, 8:21 am IST
Updated Jan 6, 2017, 8:39 am IST
India in September last year, said it conducted surgical strikes on terrorist launch pads in PoK, a claim Pakistan rejected.
Pakistan Army chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa. (Photo: Videograb)
 Pakistan Army chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa. (Photo: Videograb)

Rawalpindi: The new Pakistani Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Thursday rejected Indian claims of surgical strikes and said that Pakistan armed forces were fully geared to respond to any aggression by New Delhi.

Military spokesman Major General Asif Ghafoor said in a series of tweet: ""#COAS Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa rejects self defeating claims by Indian COAS about 'so called surg strikes' and its possible recurrence."

"Pakistan Armed Forces are fully geared to respond to any aggression by India" COAS. "

Addressing a ceremony at the Khuzdar University, the Army Chief also expressed confidence that the current security challenges and external efforts to derail Balochistan's peace will end with the growing realisation of assured geo-economic advantages of a fully developed China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), reports the News International.

India in September last year, said it conducted surgical strikes on terrorist launch pads in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir along the Line of Control, a claim Pakistan rejected.

The surgical strikes took place eleven days after a pre-dawn attack by militants on an Indian army brigade headquarters in Uri in Kashmir on September 18. The attack left 18 soldiers dead.

Tags: surgical strikes, pakistan, qamar javed bajwa

Business Gallery

It is heartening to see our favorite celebs going out of the way and indulging in philanthropy and even in areas of their interest like John Abraham in North East United Football Club, Mahesh Bhupati in Sports365 and many more. But when popular people back startups which are nowhere related makes us commend them for enabling and encouraging the startup India to stand up! Hoping that more celebs and popular people will back innovative startups to enable their dreams; here are top 5 non-related backing by celebs till date:

Shocking: Top 5 weird startup investments by celebs till date
Ther are a few too many cars that are meant to be 'art on wheels'. The ones who have these art pay a hefty amount towards ownership and maintenance. Moreover, owners more often use them to show off their wealth. Scroll ahead to check out some of the most expensive cars available in India with a whopping price tag. (Source: CarDekho)

Yearender 2016: Most expensive cars
Daimler Trucks along with Mercedes-Benz is offering the first fully electric Urban eTruck.

Mercedes shows off its first, fully electric truck
Rolls-Royce has announced the ‘Dawn’ to the luxury convertibles portfolio of Indian cars, Rolls-Royce has joined the game with a price tag of Rs 6.25 crore..

Rolls-Royce Dawn convertible launched in India for Rs 6.25 crore
The low-budget car segment is pretty hot and presently, Kwid, the new entrant from Renault is heavily contending against the well-known veteran Maruti’s Alto. The main elements that differentiate the two cars are fuel efficiency, comfort, design and a few more areas. Check out a detailed comparison between the two low-budget family hatchbacks, which are almost identically priced.

Budget car comparison: Kwid takes on the Alto
If you are looking for a car within a budget of Rs 10 lakh, there are several out there. However, if you are willing to wait for some new cars and upgraded variants to the present ones, we have listed 16 such cars that are scheduled to release in 2016. (Source: CarDekho)

16 upcoming cars below Rs 10 lakh
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Watch: Kangana-Shahid-Saif’s Rangoon trailer is high on action and romance

Screengrabs from the trailer of 'Rangoon'.
 

Abu Azmi's son Farhan slams Bollywood actress Esha Gupta for criticizing his father

Farhan's wife Ayesha Takia used to be an actress before marriage
 

Berlin attacker Amri used 14 different identities

Berlin attacker Anis Amri (Photo: AP)
 

Mahendra Singh Dhoni: The most un-Indian captain India ever had

After captaining India for over nine years, MS Dhoni stepped down as India’s ODI and T20I skipper ahead of the India versus England ODI series. (Photo: AFP)
 

Video: Woman's stirring poem on Bengaluru mass molestation
 

Sunil Grover's Coffee With D postponed due to incessant threats from the underworld

A still from the film.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Neighbours

Fully geared to respond to any Indian aggression: Pak army chief

Pakistan Army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa. (Photo: File)

Pak SC could summon PM Sharif’s in Panamagate case

Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif. (Photo: AFP)

Pakistan releases 219 more Indian fishermen

439 fishermen have been released by Pakistan until now. (Photo: AP)

Making accusations is Oppn’s job, proving us wrong is govt’s: Imran Khan

Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan. (Photo: AFP)

Uprooted by war, fearing troops, Myanmar girls learn karate

Internally displaced girls in Jeyang village camp, near the China border, join the karate training for self-defense in Kachin state, Myanmar. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham