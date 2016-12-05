World, Neighbours

India's bid to 'spoil' Pak-Afghan ties will not succeed: Sartaj Aziz

PTI
Published Dec 5, 2016, 2:40 pm IST
Updated Dec 5, 2016, 2:41 pm IST
He said India's efforts to divide Afghanistan and Pakistan will not go far as ‘we are next-door neighbours’.
Pakistan Prime Minister's Foreign Affairs Advisor Sartaj Aziz. (Photo: PTI/File)
 Pakistan Prime Minister's Foreign Affairs Advisor Sartaj Aziz. (Photo: PTI/File)

Islamabad: India's efforts to "spoil" Pak-Afghan ties will not succeed, Pakistan Prime Minister's Advisor on Foreign Affairs Sartaj Aziz has said as he downplayed Afghan President's criticism of Pakistan's support to terrorism, saying it was meant to "please" India.

"Ashraf Ghani's (Afghan President) statement is regrettable. It shows anxiety in Kabul and is understandable due to deteriorating law and order situation," Aziz said, adding that Ghani's "statements were meant to please India".

He said India's efforts to divide Afghanistan and Pakistan will not go far as "we are next-door neighbours".

"Indian efforts will not succeed to spoil Pakistan ties with Afghanistan, as our ties are religious and cultural. That is why we want that terrorism should end in Afghanistan," he said on returning home after attending the Heart of Asia meeting in Amritsar.

"But our ties with Afghanistan are independent and we need to cooperate on several issues," Aziz said.

He claimed that India was trying to use Afghanistan for its own advantage "but it will not succeed".

Aziz also accused India of not treating the Pakistani media properly at the Heart of Asia meeting and said he was not allowed to have a press conference.

"The attitude towards media was not good. I wanted to have press interaction with our own media. But we were not allowed," he alleged.

Afghan President Ghani had accused Pakistan of launching an "undeclared war" against his country by covertly supporting terror networks including the Taliban, and asked it to use its USD 500 million aid to check extremism on its soil.

He had also demanded an Asian or international regime to verify Pakistan-sponsored terror operations.

Aziz said Pakistan had reassured Ghani that its territory will not be used against Kabul.

"I reassured Ghani that we will not allow out territory to be used against Afghanistan. But also emphasised better border management," said Aziz.

Aziz said the Afghan leader had a different idea about USD 500 million assistance pledged by Pakistan and proposed a trilateral commission with China to utilise the amount for welfare of Afghanistan.

Tags: pak-afghan, sartaj aziz, heart of asia

Entertainment Gallery

Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan hosted the Star Screen Awards and had the audience in splits with their hilarious antics. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

SRK, Salman, Alia, Sushant and most of B'wood bedazzle at Star Screen Awards
A very casually dressed Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma landed in the city back from their Goan sojourn. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Spotted: Virat and Anushka return from their Goan holiday
When it comes to glamour and pure unadulterated good looks, few can challenge the collective gorgeousness that are Hrithik Roshan, Anushka Sharma and Yami Gautam. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Hrithik, Anushka, Yami dole out some serious fashion goals at city event
Bollywood A-listers, with thier busy schedules and hectic lifestyles have been virtually living out of their suitcases, off the airports. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Airport Diaries: Big B, KJo, Saif, Sonam are quite the travel junkies
Several B-Town celebrities were spotted at various locations in Mumbai on Thursday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Saif, Tamannaah, Shriya, Virat, other celebs look their casual best
Vidya Balan promoted her upcoming film 'Kahaani 2: Durga Rani Singh' on the TV show 'Yaaron Ki Baraat' and later among the fans in Mumbai on Thursday.

Vidya promotes Kahaani 2 on TV show, later creates fan frenzy
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Virender Sehwag wants Shikhar Dhawan to do naagin dance

Indian opener Shikhar Dhawan turned 31 on Monday. (Photo: AFP)
 

Experts suggest celebrity lookalike sex robots might soon hit markets

The designing part will only require a photo and 3D printer (Photo: YouTube)
 

Tanmay Bhat shares his journey from being fat shamed to success as a comedian

I gave up trying to become a marine engineer and focussed on my biggest passion — comedy (Photo: Facebook)
 

Arab-American comedian meets Trump's son, talks about registry of Muslims

The comedian said that the discussion was pleasant (Photo: Facebook)
 

Varun Dhawan denies replacing Ranveer Singh in Zoya Akhtar's next

Zoya's next film is reportedly titled 'Gully Boy'.
 

Video: Pakistani boy singing 'Aaj Padhane Ki Zidd Na Karo' to teacher is hilarious

The song is a take on the classic by Farida Khanum (Photo: Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Neighbours

11 killed, 30 injured in hotel fire in Pakistan

Three fire tenders of the fire brigade reached the site and started an operation to rescue the guests. (Representational image)

‘Heart of Asia’ declaration which named LeT, JeM was unanimous: Aziz

Pakistan Prime Minister's Advisor on Foreign Affairs Sartaj Aziz at the inauguration of the 6th Heart of Asia Conference in Amritsar. (Photo: PTI)

Afghan President says Taliban wouldn't last a month without Pakistan support

Afghanistan President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani. (Photo: AFP)

Nawaz Sharif to meet Donald Trump in first quarter of 2017

Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif. (Photo: AFP)

Nawaz Sharif likely to attend Trump's oath taking ceremony next month

Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif. (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2016 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham