India will suffer greater than 1962 if it incites military conflict: Chinese daily

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Jul 5, 2017, 1:18 pm IST
Updated Jul 5, 2017, 1:42 pm IST
China has incessantly asked India to withdraw its troops from the tri-junction disputed area between India-Bhutan-China.
Foreign policy observers feel that China is accusing India of disturbing the peace at the Sikkim border to hide the Chinese unilateral aggression. (Representational image)
Beijing: As the Sikkim stalemate continues between the two neighbours, China on late Tuesday night warned that New Delhi would get a bitter lesson, worse than that of 1962 Sino-India war, if India did not back off.

Chinese state-run tabloid, Global Times, known for its critical stand towards India said the face-off in Donglang area will end in retreat as the ‘Indian military either can choose to return to its territory with dignity, or be kicked out of the area by Chinese soldiers’.

In an ediotrial, it also warned of severe consequences if India takes the military route, referring to Defence Minister Arun Jaitley’s remark.

“Jaitley is right that the India of 2017 is different from that of 1962 -- India will suffer greater losses than in 1962 if it incites military conflicts,” it said.

Stating that the Chinese people are infuriated by India's provocation over Sikkim standoff, the editorial said, “We believe the Chinese People's Liberation Army is powerful enough to expel Indian troops out of Chinese territory”.

The editorial also accused India of treating Bhutan as a ‘vassal state’ and accused New Delhi of coercing Thimphu into supporting them. It said, “The Indian media claimed in recent days that New Delhi ‘shouldn't abandon Bhutan’.”

China has incessantly asked India to withdraw its troops from the tri-junction disputed area between India-Bhutan-China, allegedly claimed by China as their territory.

The daily mentioned that India’s ‘real purpose’ of standoff was aimed at blocking China’s road construction project in the Sikkim area as ‘Cold War-obsessed’ India is suspicious that China is building the road to cut off the Siliguri Corridor.

“Sikkim area held by India is strategically important for Indians to control its turbulent northeast area. India is taking the risk to betray the historical 1890 border agreement and wants to force China to swallow the result”, the daily reported.

The report also stated while China was ready for both options to resolve the Sikkim standoff -- talks and military action -- however, preferred dialogue. But it also warned that India shouldn’t take China for granted and ‘make concessions to its unruly demands’.

It also noted that China attaches great importance to domestic stability and is not interested to get into a tussle with India.

Tags: global times, donglang area, chinese soldiers, arun jaitley, sikkim standoff
Location: China, Peking, Peking

 




Foreign policy observers feel that China is accusing India of disturbing the peace at the Sikkim border to hide the Chinese unilateral aggression. (Representational image)

