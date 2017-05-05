World, Neighbours

Pakistan police register report against Nawaz Sharif for 'anti-army' speech

PTI
Published May 5, 2017, 1:48 pm IST
Updated May 5, 2017, 1:48 pm IST
The complainant asked for the registration of a case against Sharif, head of the PMLN party.
Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif (FIle Photo)
 Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif (FIle Photo)

Islamabad: Pakistani police have registered a report against Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif for allegedly provoking people and creating hatred against the armed forces.

The report was lodged at Civil Line police in Rawalpindi on Wednesday by Advocate Ishtiaq Ahmed Mirza, who claimed himself as the chairman of the I M Pakistan party.

The one-page report registered by the police is not an FIR and is known in local parlance as 'roznamcha', 'The Dawn' newspaper reported.

Mirza claimed he had received a video clip on his WhatsApp which showed a man making a speech.

He said the man delivering the speech was Sharif himself who was allegedly provoking people and creating hatred against the armed forces.

The complainant asked for the registration of a case against Sharif, head of the PMLN party.

Mirza claimed that his IM Pakistan political party was registered with the Election Commission of Pakistan, the report said.

Pakistan's military has always played a crucial role in the country's politics. The army has ruled Pakistan for more than 33 years of the country's 70-year history.

Tags: nawaz sharif, civil line police, roznamcha
Location: Pakistan, Islamabad, Islamabad

Lifestyle Gallery

Reddit photoshoppers made encouraging scenes placing six-year-old Syrian refugee in the most safe situations and that has made many people contribute money to help her have a better place to stay. (Photo: Reddit)

This is how Reddit photoshoppers ensured a better life for Syrian refugee girl
The Hong Kong bun festival is held every year to make the spirits of people killed by pirates happy through various parades and food like buns. (Photo: AP).

Locals celebrate Hong Kong bun festival to calm spirits killed by pirates
Priyanka Chopra's MET Gala dress had quite a lot of fans because it was so big photoshop experts go to work and made the funniest versions of the dress. (Photo: Twitter)

Priyanka Chopra’s MET Gala dress has been photoshopped into hilarious memes
Media student and photographer Deeksha Rathore takes pictures of people of their current occupation and what they wanted to be as children. (Photo: Instagram/DeekshaRathore)

Photo series documents how people often give up on their dream jobs
The Spanish pilgrimage is where the residents of Tafalla made it to Ujue to thank the Virgin for their victory in a battle. (Photo: AP)

Devotees take the annual Ujue pilgrimage in Spain
Sand artist Sam Dougados creates art on beaches that is inspired from Arabic designs and patterns that he visualizes. (Photo: Facebook/SamDougados)

Man creates beautiful art inspired from Arabic designs
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Video: 'Rubber man' from Surat can twist his head 180 degrees like an owl

He also wants to create a record (Photo: YouTube)
 

Google’s G Suite learns to organise your work life

Machine learning will be slowly implemented in other mainstream applications as well to enhance the productivity of the human resource.
 

Confirmed! Fatima Sana Shaikh joins Aamir Khan's Thug Of Hindoston as leading lady!

Before locking Fatima’s name for the film, many other actress were considered for the role.
 

Reddit has a community of men that help others give up porn addiction

The Reddit group encourages people to acknowledge their problem just like other addiction groups and help cure it from there on. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

After Priyanka, Sushant to fly down to Hollywood; debuts on the Kardashians' show

Priyanka Chopra, Sushant Singh Rajput and the Kardashian sisters.
 

Video: iPhone calculator has a 'secret' backspace

Users can simply swipe left of right on the calculator display panel to delete the last number they entered.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Neighbours

Pakistan lawmakers reject bill to enhance marriage age for girls

The National Assembly's Standing Committee on Religious Affairs met on Thursday and discussed the 'The Child Marriage Restraint (Amendment) Bill, 2016' moved by lawmakers Kishwer Zehra. (File Photo)

Information on China’s online encyclopedia closed to editing by public

Qiao Mu, an independent media analyst in Beijing, said the Chinese Encyclopedia would be “quite different” from Wikipedia because of the need to toe the line on political taboos. (Photo: Representational)

China's 1st large homemade passenger jet taking to the skies

China’s first large homemade passenger jetliner is due to make its maiden flight from Shanghai later Friday, (Photo: AP)

China may push for RCEP deal without India: Chinese daily

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping. (Photo: AP)

North Korea claims armed Pakistan tax officials beat diplomat, wife

The incident was recorded on closed circuit television cameras (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham