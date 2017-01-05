Making accusations is Oppn’s job, proving us wrong is govt’s: Imran Khan

World, Neighbours

Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf chairman Imran Khan said that it is their duty to make accusations whenever public money is stolen.
Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan. (Photo: AFP)
Islamabad: Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan has said that being the opposition, it is their job to make accusations and it is up to the government to prove them wrong.

"We bagged more than 80 million votes and it is our duty to make accusations whenever public money is stolen," the Khan was quoted as saying.

The PTI chief made these remarks during the first hearing of the Panamagate case after a new bench headed by Justice Asif Saeed Khosa was constituted by newly-appointed Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar.

The apex court had barred the government and the PTI from holding media talks on the Panamagate case in the court premises and both sides agreed to abide by the court's directions.

During the hearing, Justice Asif Saeed Khosa said, "We have issued directives that there will be no press talks on the premises of the Supreme Court."

However, party leaders and officials spoke to the media right after the case's first hearing.

Assuring journalists that the top court did not want to impose any legal or constitutional restrictions on press conferences, Justice Khosa said, "Discuss court proceedings in the media, but don't base them on observations and queries of judges by taking their names and flashing their photographs in the media."

Khan said his party was forced to hold press conferences to negate the government's "propaganda" and added that PTI leaders would obey the directives of the apex court.

