Fully geared to respond to any Indian aggression: Pak army chief

Islamabad: Pakistan Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Thursday said his forces are fully geared to respond to "any aggression" by India, as he rejected claims that India carried out "surgical strikes" on Pakistan.

"Pakistan's armed forces are fully geared to respond to any aggression by India," the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) spokesperson Major General Asif Ghafoor quoted General Bajwa as saying.

Ghafoor had tweeted that Bajwa rejected the "self-defeating claims" of Indian Army Chief General Bipin Rawat about 'so called surgical strikes' and its possible recurrence.

However, India maintains that its forces last year conducted surgical strikes in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, targeting terrorists and destroying their training camps.

General Rawat, who took over as the 27th chief of Indian army on December 31, has said India will give a "hard" response to terror activities that will compel Pakistan to reconsider its strategy on aiding insurgency and terrorism.

"We will calibrate the response in a manner it hits them hard and compels them to think in the long run whether they need to completely rethink their strategy on supporting insurgency and terrorism in our state," said General Rawat, who as the Vice-Chief was actively involved in the surgical strikes on terror camps across the LoC.