World, Neighbours

Nawaz Sharif likely to attend Trump's oath taking ceremony next month

PTI
Published Dec 4, 2016, 6:25 pm IST
Updated Dec 4, 2016, 6:39 pm IST
Special Assistant to Sharif on Foreign Affairs Tariq Fatemi is leaving for the US on Sunday to finalise the schedule of the visit.
Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif. (Photo: AFP)
 Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif. (Photo: AFP)

Islamabad: Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, keen to meet Donald Trump, may visit Washington next month for the oath-taking ceremony of the US President-elect, media reports said on Sunday.

Speculation about the visit comes after telephonic conversation between Sharif and Trump last week.

Sources in Islamabad said Special Assistant to Sharif on Foreign Affairs Tariq Fatemi is leaving for the US today to finalise the schedule of the visit.

Prime Minister House sources said a proposal regarding the Sharif's participation in the oath-taking ceremony of the new US president is also on the cards but nothing has been finalised so far.

"Invitations are usually issued to the heads of states and governments on such occasions. The option to respond positively to any such invitation once received is under consideration," a source close to the Prime Minister was quoted by Express Tribune as saying.

Fatemi would stay in Washington for 10 days and would meet the Trump team as well and discuss the ways to strengthen the bilateral ties between Pakistan and US. He would brief the team about the role Pakistan played in the war on terror and Pakistan's policy towards Afghanistan and India.

According to media reports, Pakistan Foreign Office (FO) has been trying to arrange a possible visit of Sharif to Washington where Trump will assume charge of the Office of the President of the United States on January 20.

Sharif has expressed his desire to attend Trump's oath -taking ceremony, another media report said.

The Pakistani Embassy in Washington DC has also started making requisite efforts to make this happen. It was reported that the Sharif may leave for the US on the January 18 or 19.

The decision of Sharif’s US visit hinges on the possibility of a meeting with Trump. Analysts say that it will be a major breakthrough if a meeting is actually realised, the reports said.

Trump has already set up a provisional team, encouraging foreign leaders and officials to visit his headquarters in New York for familiarisation meetings.

Sharif is said to have given special instructions to Fatemi who would meet the US Congress members and Senate and seek their support and cooperation for better ties with the new US administration.

The adviser would also meet the US think tank members and would brief them on Pakistan’s efforts for peace in the region. Fatemi would also highlight the "Indian atrocities" in Kashmir and "ceasefire violations" by Indian security forces on Line of Control and Working Boundary, sources said.

Meanwhile, The News International reported that Sharif could undertake the important visit of the US in the first quarter of the next year.

"The arrangement would be worked out through diplomatic channels soon after assuming the office by President Trump," it reported.

It further said that Pakistan has decided to maintain its ties with the United States on the cardinal principle of mutual respect while addressing each other’s concerns in a dignified manner once the new administration of Donald Trump is at the helm of affairs in Washington, it said.

The Foreign Office is tight-lipped about the mission of Fatemi and chances of the visit of Prime Minister Sharif to the US.

During their conversation last week, Trump had described Sharif as a "terrific guy" and offered to play "any role" in helping Pakistan address its problems.

Tags: nawaz sharif, donald trump, oath taking ceremony
Location: Pakistan, Islamabad, Islamabad

Entertainment Gallery

A very casually dressed Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma landed in the city back from their Goan sojourn. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Spotted: Virat and Anushka return from their Goan holiday
When it comes to glamour and pure unadulterated good looks, few can challenge the collective gorgeousness that are Hrithik Roshan, Anushka Sharma and Yami Gautam. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Hrithik, Anushka, Yami dole out some serious fashion goals at city event
Bollywood A-listers, with thier busy schedules and hectic lifestyles have been virtually living out of their suitcases, off the airports. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Airport Diaries: Big B, KJo, Saif, Sonam are quite the travel junkies
Several B-Town celebrities were spotted at various locations in Mumbai on Thursday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Saif, Tamannaah, Shriya, Virat, other celebs look their casual best
Vidya Balan promoted her upcoming film 'Kahaani 2: Durga Rani Singh' on the TV show 'Yaaron Ki Baraat' and later among the fans in Mumbai on Thursday.

Vidya promotes Kahaani 2 on TV show, later creates fan frenzy
Ranveer Singh and Vaani Kapoor were seen promoting their upcoming film 'Befikre' in Mumbai on Thursday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Ranveer and Vaani are on a promotion spree for Befikre
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

We need to show solidarity as a nation and I would not oppose the ban: Raveer Singh

Ranveer is of the opinion that if them (the Pakistani artists) working in India makes even one person uncomfortable, then it is our (the people's) duty to show solidarity towards the nation.
 

Revealed! Alia talks about her first ever boyfriend and what was wrong with him

Alia Bhatt
 

Sushma Swaraj assures help to AIIMS PhD scholar

External affairs minister Sushma Swaraj (Photo: PTI)
 

Born without a vagina, woman hopes to have children post surgery

She now hopes to have children of her own (Photo: Facebook/Devan Merck)
 

This Facebook post highlights how Indian society has changed and it's spot on

It’s funny, just a decade or two, and how quickly we have moved backwards (Photo: Facebook)
 

Watch: Sourav Ganguly injures his shoulder while playing gully cricket

Sourav Ganguly rolled back the years, when he took-up the ever so familiar stance, not at the Eden Gardens, but in one of the many little by-lanes of North Kolkata. (Photo: Facebook/ Screengrab)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Neighbours

Unidentified men attacks Hindu temple in Bangladesh

A Hindu temple was vandalised and three idols of deities were destroyed by some unknown people in Bangladesh. (Photo: PTI/Representational)

China coal mine blasts kill 59, rescue efforts hampered by debris

China is the world's largest coal producer and deadly accidents are common. (Photo: AFP/ Representational Image)

China's Xi Jinping says ‘watching closely’ following US election

Former US Secretary of State Henry Kissinger, left, meets China's President Xi Jinping at the Great Halll of the People in Beijing . (Photo: AP)

Will be in touch with India on JeM chief Azhar ban issue: China

Jaish-e-Mohammed chief Masood Azhar (Photo: File)

Nepal's opposition obstructs Parliament again over Constitution bill

Nepal Prime Minister Prachanda. (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2016 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham