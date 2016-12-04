World, Neighbours

China coal mine blasts kill 59, rescue efforts hampered by debris

PTI
Published Dec 4, 2016, 8:07 am IST
Updated Dec 4, 2016, 8:08 am IST
A total of 181 people were working underground when the gas explosion struck the mine in the city of Chifeng.
China is the world's largest coal producer and deadly accidents are common. (Photo: AFP/ Representational Image)
 China is the world's largest coal producer and deadly accidents are common. (Photo: AFP/ Representational Image)

Beijing: At least 59 people have been killed in two separate Chinese coal mine blasts, according to death tolls reported by state media.

An explosion on Saturday at a colliery in the northern Inner Mongolia region killed 32, Xinhua news agency said.

A total of 181 people were working underground when the gas explosion struck the mine in the city of Chifeng, with 149 managing to escape.

In a separate incident, a blast occurred late Tuesday at a private mine in Qitaihe City, in northeast Heilongjiang province, trapping 22 workers, Xinhua said.

Twenty-one were confirmed dead on Friday night, it said, citing provincial authorities.

Rescue efforts were hampered by debris from the blast in some of the tunnels, according to an earlier report.

China is the world's largest coal producer and deadly accidents are common.

A further 33 miners were killed in a colliery explosion on October 31 in the southwestern municipality of Chongqing, and in September at least 18 were killed in a mine blast in the northwestern Ningxia region.

Officials say the number dying annually in the country's mines has fallen substantially in the past decade, to fewer than 1,000 a year.

But some rights groups argue the actual figures are significantly higher due to under-reporting in a sector with poor oversight.

Tags: china mine blast, china news, inner mongolia mine blast

Entertainment Gallery

Bollywood A-listers, with thier busy schedules and hectic lifestyles have been virtually living out of their suitcases, off the airports. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Airport Diaries: Big B, KJo, Saif, Sonam are quite the travel junkies
Several B-Town celebrities were spotted at various locations in Mumbai on Thursday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Saif, Tamannaah, Shriya, Virat, other celebs look their casual best
Vidya Balan promoted her upcoming film 'Kahaani 2: Durga Rani Singh' on the TV show 'Yaaron Ki Baraat' and later among the fans in Mumbai on Thursday.

Vidya promotes Kahaani 2 on TV show, later creates fan frenzy
Ranveer Singh and Vaani Kapoor were seen promoting their upcoming film 'Befikre' in Mumbai on Thursday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Ranveer and Vaani are on a promotion spree for Befikre
Numerous Bollywood celebrities were present at the launch of a lounge bar in Mumbai on Thursday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Huma, Aftab, Manish, Sophie, other stars up the glamour quotient
Shahid Kapoor, Pooja Hegde, Prateik Babbar and several other stars were seen at a bash thrown by fashion designer Kunal Rawal on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Shahid Kapoor and other stars party in style
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

UAE-based Indian girl wins International Children's Peace Prize

Kehkashan Basu was presented the award by Bangladesh's Nobel peace laureate Mohammad Yunus at a glittering ceremony in The Hague. (Photo: Twitter/Kehkashan Basu)
 

Call us greedy, but these 5 actors are oh-so-Hollywood ready…read on!

If stellar performances and poised men rule Hollywood, then Bollywood is defined by an army of distinctive personas possessing a natural flair for the craft of acting.
 

Hindu groups in UK call for withdrawing 'non-veg' 5-pound note

A petition titled 'Remove tallow from bank notes' has gathered nearly 126,000 signatures. It will be delivered to the Bank of England when it hits 150,000. (Photo: AP)
 

Box-office jinx of sequels: Kahaani 2 opens poorly

A still from the film.
 

Marlon Brando's rape scene in Last Tango to Paris was shot without actress's consent

A still from the film.
 

Watch: Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma dance at Hazel Keech, Yuvraj Singh wedding

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma danced with the newly wedded couple who stole the limelight. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Neighbours

China's Xi Jinping says ‘watching closely’ following US election

Former US Secretary of State Henry Kissinger, left, meets China's President Xi Jinping at the Great Halll of the People in Beijing . (Photo: AP)

Will be in touch with India on JeM chief Azhar ban issue: China

Jaish-e-Mohammed chief Masood Azhar (Photo: File)

Nepal's opposition obstructs Parliament again over Constitution bill

Nepal Prime Minister Prachanda. (Photo: AFP)

Pakistan reminds India of its obligation under Indus Water Treaty

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with his Pakistani counterpart Nawaz Sharif. (Photo: PTI)

Pak army chief rakes up Kashmir issue, asks troops to respond with force

Pakistan's newly-appointed army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa. (Photo: Video Grab)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2016 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham