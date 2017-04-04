Video: 15-yr-old Chinese girl delivers baby in toilet, dumps child in garbage bin

The footage also showed the girl in a yellow t-shirt with dungaree jeans, carrying a gift box along with two plastic bags into the lift. (Photo: Screengrab)

Shenzhen (China): A 15-year-old mother dumped her new born baby in a garbage bin after giving birth to her at home in China.

The CCTV footage of the residential building showed the teenage mother putting her daughter in a box before disposing the package in a dustbin, reported Daily Mail.

The footage also showed the girl in a yellow t-shirt with dungaree jeans, carrying a gift box along with two plastic bags into the lift.

The baby was discovered by a cleaner in waste container. She had cut marks near her right eye and blood all over her body, but miraculously, she was still breathing.

Local police in Shenzen confirmed that the teenager was the mother of the baby girl.

The teenager, whose name has not been revealed, is said to live alone and work at a beauty salon.

When police visited her house for an investigation, found the teenager's bathroom had blood stains and also noticed a foul smell.

However, when told the teenager's parents about the incident, they and agreed to take the baby home.

The cleaner, who first discovered the baby in the bin, said: “'I thought it was a doll when I saw the baby's leg. But then, I looked again and [saw] it was a live baby and there was blood on the baby's face and body.”

The baby, weighing just 2.65 kg (5.84 lbs) and with low body temperature was admitted to a maternity unit at Bao'an People's Hospital.