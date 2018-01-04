search on deccanchronicle.com
World, Neighbours

JuD to file 'defamation' suit against Pak defence minister

PTI
Published Jan 4, 2018, 6:42 pm IST
Updated Jan 4, 2018, 6:42 pm IST
JuD criticised the minister for saying that action was taken so that 'terrorists cannot open fire on schoolchildren anymore.'
Pak banned Mumbai attack mastermind Hafiz Saeed-led JuD from collecting donations after Trump accused Islamabad of 'lies and deceit' and providing 'safe haven" to terrorists.' (Photo: File)
 Pak banned Mumbai attack mastermind Hafiz Saeed-led JuD from collecting donations after Trump accused Islamabad of 'lies and deceit' and providing 'safe haven" to terrorists.' (Photo: File)

Lahore: The JuD has said it will serve a legal notice to Pakistan's defence minister for "defaming" it, days after the government banned the Hafiz Saeed-led outfit from collecting donations following US President Donald Trump's outburst against Islamabad's sheltering of terrorists.

Taking exception to Khurram Dastgir's statement that action against the Jamaat-ud Dawa was not taken due to mounting pressure from the US, JuD spokesperson Yahya Mujahid said Dastgir is "speaking the language of US President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi".

 

He also criticised the minister for saying that the action was taken against JuD, FIF and other organisations so that "terrorists cannot open fire on schoolchildren anymore."

"This is outrageous," Mujahid said adding "we are serving legal notice to the minister for his outrageous remarks."

Pakistan banned Mumbai attack mastermind Hafiz Saeed-led JuD and Falah-i-Insaniyat Foundation (FIF) from collecting donations on Monday, after Trump accused Islamabad of giving nothing to the US except "lies and deceit" and providing "safe haven" to terrorists.

In a statement, the JuD spokesperson said, "World knows who is behind the steps against JuD and FIF. Our rulers are reluctant to mention the involvement of India in terrorist activities in Pakistan. Efforts are being made to please external lords by propagating against those forces that have actively played role in Pakistan's defence," he said.

"Those trying to malign Pakistan's national security institutions through conspiracies such as Dawn Leaks have finally met their fate (a reference to ousted premier Nawaz Sharif) but still they seem to have learnt no lesson. Now, when America is openly threatening us and inciting India to take action against Pakistan, Pakistani rulers are engaged in the sycophancy of India and America," Mujahid said.

On Thursday, Dastgir had said Pakistan acted against JuD and FIF not under "pressure" from the US but after "serious deliberations", as part of the military's operation to disarm and eliminate hidden terrorist sleeper cells across the country with support of local law enforcement agencies.

The government has banned companies and individuals from making donations to the JuD, the FIF and other organisations on the UN Security Council sanctions list.

The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) issued a notification prohibiting the collection of donations by the JuD, the front organisation of banned terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba, as well as several other such organisations named in a list of banned outfits by the UN Security Council.

Tags: hafeez saeed, jamat-ud-dawa, donald trump, pak defence ministry
Location: Pakistan, Punjab, Lahore




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Novel sperm-sorting device could improve IVF success

Traditional sperm-sorting methods used in IVF treatments select sperm that are the fastest swimmers. (Representational Image)
 

Protein rich breakfast can help you lose weight

Revolving your morning meal around whole foods such as lean meats, eggs and legumes could keep you fuller for long and increase fat loss when combined with regular exercise. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

IPL 2018 player retention: Did KKR not retain Gautam Gambhir due to money-matters?

Gautam Gambhir, who has 4132 runs against his name from 148 IPL games, is the fourth highest run-getter in IPL, behind Suresh Raina, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma. (Photo: BCCI)
 

IPL 2018 player retention: No big surprises as Kohli and Dhoni retained by RCB, CSK

Apart from Virat Kohli, RCB retained AB de Villiers and uncapped Indian player Sarfaraz Khan. (Photo: BCCI)
 

IPL 2018 player retention: Dhoni reunites with CSK, Kohli and Rohit retained

A maximum of either three retentions or three RTMs can be exercised by teams. (Photo: AFP/PTI)
 

Maharashtra announces first ever Mumbai Shopping Festival 2018

In lieu of the recent notification by Maharashtra Government where shops and establishments can now stay open 24X7, the Ministry of Tourism and MTDC will set up Mumbai’s first ever Night Bazaar Flea Market which will be functional till 4am on weekends. (Photo: Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Neighbours

‘No amount of coercion can dictate us’: Pak Army official reacts to US threats

Ghafoor said the US had only reimbursed the expenditure which Pakistan had incurred while supporting coalition forces in Afghanistan. (Photo: AP)

Embattled Nawaz Sharif appears in court for Panama Papers hearing

The former premier, who had left for Saudi Arabia on December 30 amid reports of a ‘deal’ between the embattled Sharif family, returned to the country Tuesday. (Photo: File)

Trump’s ‘incomprehensible’ remarks have ‘deeply disappointed’ Pakistan

Unveiling his new South Asia policy in August, Trump had warned of tougher measures against Pakistan if it failed to cooperate with the US in the fight against terror. (Photo: File)

After Trump snub, Pakistan to review relations with US

Pakistan is set to review its relations with the United States after US President Donald Trump threatened to cut aid.

Pakistan to set up 1.51 billion hydropower project in PoK

Hydropower contributes about 16 per cent of global electricity and Pakistan has 28 per cent hydropower in its energy mix, the daily said citing official documents. (Photo: File/Representational)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham