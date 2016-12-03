World, Neighbours

China lodges protest over Trump call with Taiwan president

AFP
Published Dec 3, 2016, 3:38 pm IST
Updated Dec 3, 2016, 4:02 pm IST
China said the contact between Taiwan's president and Trump was just a small trick by Taiwan and is not a change of US policy toward China.
US President-elect Donald Trump and President of self-ruled Taiwan, Tsai Ing-wen. (Photo: AP)
Beijing: Beijing has lodged a protest with the United States over a call between US President-elect Donald Trump and Taiwanese leader Tsai Ing-wen, the foreign ministry said in a statement Saturday.

"We have already made solemn representations about it to the relevant US side. It must be pointed out that there is only one China in the world. Taiwan is an inalienable part of China's territory," the statement said.

"We urge the relevant parties in the US to abide by the commitment to the one-China policy" and "to handle Taiwan-related issues with caution and care to avoid unnecessarily interfering with the overall situation of Sino-US relations," it said.

Trump's telephone call with Tsai broke with decades of foreign policy and fuelled fears he is improvising on international affairs.

China regards self-ruling Taiwan as part of its own territory awaiting reunification under Beijing's rule, any US move that would imply support for independence would likely trigger fury.

During Friday's discussion, Trump and Tsai noted "the close economic, political and security ties" between Taiwan and the US, according to the president-elect's office.

China's foreign minister Wang Yi had earlier labelled the call a "ploy by the Taiwan side that simply cannot change... the One China framework".

Washington cut formal diplomatic relations with the island in 1979 and recognises Beijing as the sole government of "One China" -- while keeping friendly, non-official ties with Taipei.

But since coming to office this year, Tsai has refused to accept the "One China" concept, prompting Beijing to cut off all official communication with the island's new government.

As he came under fire for the move, Trump defended his decision to speak with Tsai, saying the island's president initiated the call and brushed off the resulting criticism.

