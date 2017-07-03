World, Neighbours

India needs forceful leadership like ours to implement GST: China

PTI
Published Jul 3, 2017, 9:41 pm IST
Updated Jul 3, 2017, 9:41 pm IST
The media report also said, there was still a long way to go before the grand tax overhaul could be fully implemented.
Significant disruption in the tax regime can be expected in the short term, the report said. (Photo: File)
 Significant disruption in the tax regime can be expected in the short term, the report said. (Photo: File)

Beijing: Passing of GST in India is a big step forward but the country needs a “forceful leadership” like in China, the world’s second largest economy, to implement it, a state-run Chinese media outlet said on Monday.

The long-awaited Goods and Services Tax (GST) finally took effect in India marking the country’s biggest tax reform since its independence in 1947, an article in the state-run Global Times said.

“The main questions now are whether the new tax regime can be effectively instituted across the country’s 29 states and how long it will take,” it said.

“With demonetisation and the GST, India has been pushing forward with drastic reforms to unify the country’s economy, and there will inevitably be considerable obstacles,” it said.

“A forceful leadership, which enabled China to implement policies effectively to achieve rapid economic development since the reform and opening-up, is exactly what India needs to ensure full compliance with the reforms throughout the country,” it said.

“Given the fragmented market conditions, the country still lags far behind China in terms of policy execution,” it said.

“It goes without saying that the GST is a big step in the right direction, and is expected to bring long-term benefits to the country’s economy,” the article said.

There is still a long way to go before the grand tax overhaul can be fully implemented, and significant disruption in the tax regime can be expected in the short term, it said.

Touted as the biggest taxation reform since Independence, GST will unify 16 different taxes including excise, service tax and VAT, and transform India into a single market for seamless movement of goods and services.

The powerful GST Council, comprising Centre and states, has recommended a four-tier tax structure -- 5, 12, 18 and 28%. On top of the highest slab, a cess will be imposed on luxury and demerit goods to compensate the states for revenue loss in the first five years of GST implementation.

State and union territory GST laws were passed by all the states and union territories of India except Jammu and Kashmir, paving the way for smooth roll out of the tax from July 1.

Tags: india-china ties, tax reforms, goods and services tax
Location: China, Peking, Peking

 




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Revealed! Katrina Kaif has a gorgeous 'princess-look’ in Thugs of Hindostan

'Thugs of Hindostan' will be Katrina Kaif's second outing with Aamir Khan after 'Dhoom 3'. She started her career with Amitabh Bachchan in 'Boom'.
 

WATCH: Air India AC fails, 168 passengers fan themselves

Air India passengers complained that flight AI-880 took off with a malfunctioning air-conditioner.
 

Woman weighing 241 kg piling on more weight to set record for biggest hips

A nutritionist said if she doesn't it healthy she may face early death (Photo: YouTube)
 

Post Anil Kumble exit, Phil Simmons applies to coach Virat Kohli-led India

Phil Simmons, former coach of his home country West Indies has applied for the post of India’s coach. (Photo: AFP)
 

Video shows Trump hitting ‘CNN’ opponent, Twitter says doesn't violate its rules

Trump's tweet has become viral across the internet. In six hours it received 185,000 retweets, about 300,000 likes and nearly 100,000 comments. (Photo: AP)
 

Ravi Shastri applies for head coach role of Virat Kohli’s Team India

Ravi Shastri, who has previously worked as Team India director from 2014 to 2016, is said to be the frontrunner for the post since the time he said that he is up for the job to coach Team India. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Neighbours

Petitioner pleads Pak court to hang Kulbhushan Jadhav without further delay

Justice Shahid Karim sent the petition to the chief justice for constitution of another bench to hear it as he (judge) was going on leave. (Photo: Videograb/File)

Pak: 15 dead in floods in Balochistan, say officials

Lasbella district and Hub, which are close to Karachi, have been worst affected by the flash floods, the spokesperson said. (Photo: AP/Representational)

Have attacked India before, can target anytime we want: Salahuddin

Hizbul Mujahideen Chief Syed Salahuddin. (Photo: AFP)

US continues to push for dialogue between India-Pakistan

Republican leader John McCain. (Photo: AP)

India must withdraw troops from Doklam to end Sikkim stand-off: China

India has been protesting against the CPEC as it traverses through the Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. (Representational image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham