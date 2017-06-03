World, Neighbours

Pak blocks bank accounts of over 5,000 suspected terrorists

PTI
Published Jun 3, 2017, 8:35 pm IST
Updated Jun 3, 2017, 8:35 pm IST
Pakistan army has already declared that the operations are against every group involved in violence.
The fight against terrorism has cost Pakistan more than USD 100 billion since 9/11. (Photo: Representational/File)
 The fight against terrorism has cost Pakistan more than USD 100 billion since 9/11. (Photo: Representational/File)

Islamabad: Pakistan has frozen the bank accounts of more than 5,000 suspected terrorists, depriving them of over Rs 30 million, after the deadly 2014 Peshawar school massacre, an official said on Saturday.

"Pakistan has vigorously followed the extremists by freezing their bank accounts, suspending their identity cards and targeting them through operations," an official of the Interior Ministry told. He said coordinated actions were started after the 20- point National Action Plan (NAP) was adopted following the Peshawar school attack which left over 150 people dead, mostly students.

"Point 6 of the NAP provides for 'choking financing of terrorist and terrorist organisations' in the country, he said. The government has frozen accounts of more than 5,000 suspects, depriving them of more than Rs 30 million. "We are further tightening the noose around illegal financing of any kind of violent activity," he said.

Similarly, orders were issued to block the national identity cards of more than 2,000 terror suspects on the recommendation of National Counter Terrorism Authority, which was also activated as part of the NAP, he said. He said hundreds of militants have been killed in Operation Zarb-e-Azb and Operation Raddul Fasad which aim to eliminate the threat of militancy on "permanent basis".

Pakistan army has already declared that the operations are against every group involved in violence. The use of forces dismantled the so called safe havens in tribal region. 

The fight against terrorism has cost Pakistan more than USD 100 billion since 9/11. The annual cost of the operations and other actions against militancy cost about Rs 100 billion, according to Finance Minister Ishaq Dar.

According to an official data, more than 60,000 people have been killed in the fight against militants. 

Tags: bank accounts, militants, national action plan, frozen accounts
Location: Pakistan, Islamabad, Islamabad

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Should you buy a budget smartphone with outdated specifications?

Manufacturers should make smartphones that provide an experience so good that the consumer is happily bound to make an upgrade to a better one for elevating the experience instead of saving himself/herself from appalling pocket computers.
 

There’s no problem: Virat Kohli on alleged differences with Anil Kumble

It was reported that all is not well between Team India captain Virat Kohli and coach Anil Kumble. (Photo: PTI)
 

ASUS Zenfone Live review: A half-baked smartphone

Asus’ latest handset in the budget category, the Zenfone Live, is a product that carried a lot of high expectations to battle the likes of Xiaomi and Motorola.
 

After Baahubali 2, Mahesh Babu’s SPYder teaser viewed 5 million times in half a day!

Mahesh Babu
 

Watch: 5 times when sledging, fights intensified India vs Pakistan cricket rivalry

Things turned ugly as Shahid Afridi and Gautam Gambhir had a go at eachother during the India-Pakistan encounter in Kanpur in 2007. (Photo: AFP)
 

ICC Champions Trophy, India vs Pakistan: Preview, squads, head-to-head and more

While the Champions Trophy is one ICC event where Pakistan enjoy a 2-1 head-to-head record against India, on paper, Virat Kohli's men are far superior in each and every department of the game.(Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Neighbours

Nawaz Sharif's younger son appears before JIT for 4th time in Panama case

Hussain Nawaz, son of Pakistan's Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, talks to reporters outside the premises of the Joint Investigation Team, in Islamabad, Pakistan. (Photo: AP)

Bangladesh: Adivasi village set ablaze, vandalised after local leader dies

Terming the attack communal and planned, locals alleged that neither the army nor the police had taken any step to stop the rowdy miscreants. (Photo: DC/Representational)

'Downgraded' China criticises India's slowed GDP growth, terms it 'self-goal'

India lost the tag of the fastest growing major economy to China in the March quarter with a GDP growth of 6.1 per cent. (Photo: Representational)

Pak PM Sharif's son appears before panel investigating graft charges

Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif (Photo: AP)

Leading Pak legal luminary Sharifuddin Pirzada no more

Pakistan's leading lawyer Sharifuddin Pirzada (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham