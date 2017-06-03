India grants medical visa to Pakistan baby for treatment

Islamabad: India on Friday granted medical visa to four-month-old Rohaan, who is suffering from a heart ailment.

India has not issued medical visas to Pakistanis since three months. The plea of the ailing child gained strength on social media and finally caught the attention of the external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj.

Upon the request of Rohaan’s father, the four-month-old was issued a medical visa by the Indian High Commission.

The father, Kanwal Sadiq, had initially applied for a visa in Uttar Pradesh, however, to no avail. Mr Sadiq’s friends advised him to use social media to contact Indian officials, following which he tweeted Ms Sushma.

Ms Swaraj promptly replied to the father’s plea on Twitter, after which the Indian HC issued three visas to the family. According to the child’s father, they are still awaiting passports. Rohan is to undergo heart surgery in UP’s JP Hospital.