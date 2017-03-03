World, Neighbours

Won’t extradite ‘spy’ Kulbhushan, have sought more details from India: Pak

PTI
Published Mar 3, 2017, 6:41 pm IST
Updated Mar 3, 2017, 7:01 pm IST
Aziz also said that Pakistan has shared a dossier with the UN on the alleged Indian involvement in its internal affairs.
Pakistan Prime Minister's Foreign Affairs Advisor Sartaj Aziz. (Photo: PTI/File)
 Pakistan Prime Minister's Foreign Affairs Advisor Sartaj Aziz. (Photo: PTI/File)

Islamabad: Pakistan said on Wednesday that the government was not considering any option to extradite the alleged Indian spy back to his country.

Pakistan Prime Minister's Advisor on Foreign Affairs Sartaj Aziz also said it has sought more information from India on alleged "Indian spy" Kulbhushan Jadhav who is under its detention.

"We have prepared an FIR and a case is in the process of registration to prosecute (the) Indian state actor for involvement in subversive and terrorist activities in Pakistan," Aziz said.

The Pakistan Prime Minister's Advisor on Foreign Affairs, during the Question Hour session in the Senate, said a case was being prepared to prosecute the alleged Indian spy arrested last year in March.

"A list of questions has also been handed over to India to seek more information from them in the light of the statements of Kulbhushan Jadhav," he said, without elaborating when the questionnaire was given to New Delhi.

The discussion started when Senator Talha Mehmood asked Aziz whether the government was planning to hand over Jadhav to India like it extradited CIA contractor Raymond Davis in 2011 who had killed two men in Lahore.

He claimed that the arrested "spy" had "confessed" his involvement in militancy and there was no question of lack of evidence against him.

Aziz also said Pakistan has shared a dossier with the UN Secretary General on the alleged Indian involvement in Pakistan's internal affairs and in "subversive and terrorist activities".

"This dossier includes details about Kulbhushan Jadhav and his activities," he said.

Aziz said the government is also examining the possibility of sharing the dossier with other countries and international organisations.

Talking about the dossier presented to the UN chief, Aziz said it was based on thorough groundwork and inputs from various departments.

"This is a very delicate and sensitive issue and requires detailed preparations and home work as it relates to direct or indirect involvement of Indian state actor in subversive and terrorist activities in Pakistan," he said.

Aziz also claimed that the world was accepting Pakistan's position on the issue of India's alleged involvement in militancy.

The government also came under criticism from the opposition when Pakistan Peoples Party Senator Aitzaz Ahsan asked why Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif has never taken the name of the arrested "spy".

"I had announced that if Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif mentions the name of Indian spy Kulbhushan Jadhav in his speech, I will donate Rs 50,000 to Pakistan Association of the Blind," he said.

Ahsan asked Aziz if the Premier has spoken about Jadhav. However, Aziz said that the Prime Minister will speak about Jadhav at an appropriate time.

Tags: sartaj aziz, kulbhushan jadhav, extradition, indo-pak ties
Location: Pakistan, Islamabad, Islamabad

