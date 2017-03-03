World, Neighbours

Pak PM Nawaz Sharif vows to eliminate terrorists without 'discrimination'

PTI
Published Mar 3, 2017, 7:21 pm IST
Updated Mar 3, 2017, 7:22 pm IST
Sharif chaired a high-level security meeting at the Prime Minister's House where members reviewed the military operation 'Radd-ul-Fasaad'.
Pakistani Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif. (Photo: AP)
 Pakistani Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif. (Photo: AP)

Islamabad: Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif on Friday, vowed to eliminate terrorists without any "discrimination" and said action against them would continue until the "set targets" are achieved.

Sharif chaired a high-level security meeting at the Prime Minister's House where participants reviewed the military operation 'Radd-ul-Fasaad', which translates roughly to 'elimination of discord', and unanimously resolved to continue their action against terrorists.

"Pakistan has made immense sacrifices in its war against terrorism. We are fully determined to remain steadfast in our commitment and duty to undertake all steps for eliminating terrorists without any discrimination of geographic region, colour or sect," Sharif said.

The participants agreed to continue the offensive against terrorism and extremism in all its forms and manifestations with the fullest might of the state, and get rid of the irritants in the country's collective objective of ensuring a secured, peaceful and stable Pakistan.

They unanimously resolved that action would continue till the country achieved the "set targets" on combating terrorism. They further reiterated that national unity and support are indispensable for successful implementation of the anti-terror strategy.

The meeting was attended by Interior Minister Nisar Ali Khan, Finance Minister Muhammad Ishaq Dar, Advisor to Prime Minister Sartaj Aziz, Army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa, National Security Advisor Lt General (R) Nasser Khan Janjua and DG ISI Lt General Naveed Mukhtar.

Last month, Pakistan security forces killed at least 100 militants in a nationwide crackdown after an Islamic State suicide bombing at a crowded Sufi shrine in Sindh province claimed 80 lives and injured nearly 250.

Tags: nawaz sharif, terrorism, pak govt, anti-terror operation
Location: Pakistan, Islamabad, Islamabad

Technology Gallery

As an 18-foot (5.5-m) stretch of the 787-9, the 787-10 will deliver the 787 family’s preferred passenger experience and long range with up to 10 per cent better fuel use and emissions than the competition.

Boeing debuts 787-10, a new 330-passenger aircraft
Samsung, in their investigation, concluded faulty battery design to be responsible for the Galaxy Note 7 incidents that made the company to recall 96 per cent of the sold units. (Photo Credits: Screengrab from a YouTube video by Samsung.)

A tour of Samsung’s Galaxy Note 7 testing lab
2007: Apple CEO Steve Jobs unveiling the first iPhone, the iPhone 2G. (Photo: AFP)

Apple iPhone: A decade of evolution
The CES 2017 has been a little different this year. With rising innovations in technology from AR/VR to connected devices and new smartphones to home appliances, the gadget show in Las Vegas has the world tuned in. Check out some of the excitement that showcased on January 6, 2017.

CES: A cocktail of gadgets and technologies showcased in 2017
Top 10 photographs taken from drones providing you with a bird's-eye view. These photos were originally collected and posted by Dronestagram.

Drone photography: Bird's-eye view
The Pokemon Go phenomenon had taken the world by storm. Since its launch in July this year, some bizarre real-life incidents were encountered by many users who had played the game. Here are some weirdest incidents that happened during the year.

Yearender 2016: Pokemon Go blurs line between game and reality
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Watch: David Warner takes his daughter for walk, gets mobbed by fans in Bengaluru

While David Warner was busy obliging his fans, his daughter Ivy was left to wander. (Photo: Screengrab)
 

Kerala High Court sends notice to BCCI on lifting Sreesanth’s lifetime ban

In his petition, Sreesanth had argued that the BCCI panel which inquired the matter (IPL-6 spot fixing case) had made its reports against him based on the information provided by the Delhi Police. (Photo: AFP)
 

Video: Student in Tamil Nadu swims 5 kms with hands and legs tied

Sabarinathan's attempt has been videographed from start to finish and has been sent to the Guinness committee (Photo: YouTube)
 

Cricket popular in India, but we can make football bigger and better: Alan Shearer

Alan Shearer is in India to attend 'The Football Movement' 2017 conference organised by The UK Department for International Trade (DIT) together with India on Track (IOT) and the Premier League. (Photo: UKDIT)
 

Kolkata woman finds lizard in French fries at McDonald’s

Priyanka Moitra complained to the manager but he did not take any action so she took a picture and filed a complaint at the police station. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Breast cancer patient shocked as radiographer shares picture of penis

He faces a ban for his actions (Photo: Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Neighbours

Concession on Tawang can resolve India-China border dispute: China's Dai Bingguo

(Photo: Representational/File)

Won’t extradite ‘spy’ Kulbhushan, have sought more details from India: Pak

Pakistan Prime Minister's Foreign Affairs Advisor Sartaj Aziz. (Photo: PTI/File)

China warns India against allowing Dalai Lama to visit Arunachal

Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama. (Photo: File)

Bangladesh arrests cafe attackers' 'spiritual leader'

Bangladesh police securing the area after the attack at the Dhaka cafe. (Photo: File)

China bus collision kills 10, injures 38: foreign media

The collision late Thursday in Yunnan province, near the border with Myanmar, tossed the bus on its side and flipped the cement truck off the road, Xinhua news agency said. (Representational image)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham