Don't need your certificate: Pak snubs India's demand of action against Saeed

Islamabad: Snubbing India's demand of a credible crackdown on Jamaat-ud-Dawa (JuD) chief Hafiz Saeed, who was recently placed in house arrest, Pakistan has said that it does not need any endorsement from New Delhi over actions against the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks mastermind.

A spokesperson for the Interior Ministry on Wednesday said that Pakistan does not need any certification or endorsement from India over the recent actions it has taken in relation to Hafiz Saeed, while reacting to the statement of the Indian Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) regarding the JuD chief's detention.

India had earlier said only a credible crack down on the Mumbai terror attacks mastermind and terrorist organizations involved in cross border terrorism would be proof of Pakistan's sincerity.

"Exercises such as yesterday's orders against Hafiz Saeed and others have been carried out by Pakistan in the past also," the MEA said.

The Interior Ministry spokesperson said if India is serious about its allegations then it should come up with concrete evidence against Saeed, which is sustainable in the court of law in Pakistan or anywhere in the world.