World, Neighbours

Fully prepared for a befitting response to any misadventure: Pak army

PTI
Published Feb 3, 2017, 8:45 pm IST
Updated Feb 3, 2017, 8:47 pm IST
Pakistan Army chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa. (Photo: Videograb)
 Pakistan Army chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa. (Photo: Videograb)

Lahore: Pakistan Army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Friday said his troops are fully prepared for a "befitting response" to "any misadventure" from across the border as he lauded the military for its response to allegedceasefire violations by India.

Bajwa's comments came after he visited the Lahore Garrison on Friday where he spoke with troops and reiterated the Pakistan Army's resolve to always "come up to the expectations of the people of Pakistan."

According to a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) branch of the Pakistan Army, Bajwa expressed satisfaction on the force's readiness and "appreciated the Punjab Rangers' response to ongoing ceasefire violations along the working boundary by Indian troops".

"Pakistan Army and Rangers are fully prepared for a befitting response to any misadventure from across the border," Bajwa said.

He said that India is trying to divert the world's attention from "atrocities committed by the Indian forces against innocent Kashmiris".

He said the Pakistan Army and Punjab Rangers have played an important role for reduction in internal security threats as well as their response along the working boundary.

pakistan army, qamar javed bajwa, pak army chief

