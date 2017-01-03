World, Neighbours

Pak Senator corners Sharif govt, questions rationale behind protecting JeM chief

ANI
Published Jan 3, 2017, 8:43 pm IST
Updated Jan 3, 2017, 8:46 pm IST
Senator Farhatullah Babar said China would not have stepped in to protect the former unless the Nawaz Sahrif govt had asked for the same.
Pakistan PM Nawaz Sharif and Jaish-e-Muhammad chief Maulana Masood Azhar. (Photo: AFP)
 Pakistan PM Nawaz Sharif and Jaish-e-Muhammad chief Maulana Masood Azhar. (Photo: AFP)

Islamabad: Questioning the rationale behind protecting Jaish-e-Muhammad (JeM) chief Maulana Masood Azhar from sanctions by the United Nations, a Pakistani Senator has said that China would not have stepped in to protect the former unless the Nawaz Sharif-led government had asked for the same.

During discussion on the report of Quetta carnage of August 8, which killed at least 72 people, including 53 lawyers of Balochistan, Senator Farhatullah Babar said, "We need to know why an outfit that is banned in Pakistan as a militant organisation should be protected from sanctions by the UN."

During the discussion, the legislative body of the Pakistan Senate also demanded zero tolerance for banned militant organisations that continue to operate in the country and called for implementation of Justice Qazi Faez Isa's report on the Quetta carnage in letter and spirit, reports the Daily Star.

On December 30 last year, China for the third time with its "technical hold blocked" a UN attempt to blacklist the JeM chief, accused by India of masterminding the Pathankot Air Base attack.

Tags: masood azhar, nawaz sharif, pakistan senator, jem
Location: Pakistan, Islamabad, Islamabad

Technology Gallery

The Pokemon Go phenomenon had taken the world by storm. Since its launch in July this year, some bizarre real-life incidents were encountered by many users who had played the game. Here are some weirdest incidents that happened during the year.

Yearender 2016: Pokemon Go blurs line between game and reality
The latest entrant in the online streaming video service arena has brought out an offer that consumers just cannot refuse.

Yearender 2016: Popular Video Streaming Services
DJI Mavic Pro | Camera: 12MP | Video: 4K at 30 FPS | Max Flight Time: 27 minutes | Max Speed: 40mph in Sport mode without wind | Notable attributes: battery life, portability

Yearender 2016: The drone story
Fitness trackers have come a long way. They are much more than glorified pedometers. Let's take a look at the best fitness bands of 2017.

Yearender 2016: Keeping fit with these bands
Here are the best smartwatches that were launched in 2016. All entries in this list will work with both iPhone and Android smartphones. Although Android Wear smartwatches can work with an Apple iPhone, they will not deliver the same functionality as when connected to an Android smartphone.

Yearender 2016: Keeping time, the smart way
2016 has been a year full of incredible and unexpected launches when it comes to action cameras. Thus, it can be tricky to find the right camera for you. (In picture: Graava camera)

Yearender 2016: All the action on these cameras
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

TN cops suggest DNA test to find out parentage of cow's calf!

Representational Image.
 

Britain's first baby of 2017 is of Indian origin

The baby came into the world at 12.01 am, just a minute into the New Year. (Photo: Representational Image)
 

New 12-sided pound coin most secure in the world

The coin has very small lettering on the lower inside rim on both sides with grooves on alternate sides. It also has a high security hidden feature built into the coin to protect it from counterfeiting in the future.
 

Will drought of international cricket in Pak finally come to an end?

Pakistan's long-standing wait to end their drought of international cricket at home could come to an end. (Photo: AFP)
 

Man using FaceTime kills 5-year-old in crash, family sues Apple

Parents James and Bethany Modisette are suing Apple for damages on the basis that Apple failed to implement a safe design for FaceTime that can prevent driver from using the app while travelling, court document show.
 

Varun, Farhan, Taapsee slam Abu Azmi's misogynistic comments

All of them urged that the criminals should be punished and not the victims.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Neighbours

Pakistani city launches new polio campaign after rare strain found

representational Image. (Photo: File)

Doctor on hunger strike, demands better healthcare in Nepal

Representational Image. (Photo: File)

After 2-year delay, Russia delivers advanced Sukhoi jets to China

Since the debut of the China’s stealth fighter J-20 fighter at Zhuhai Airshow, procurement of the Su-35 fighter jets has gone quite smoothly. (Photo: AP/ Representational Image)

Twitter chief for China quits, hails its performance

Kathy Chen, appointed in April as general manager for the China region comprising mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan, made the announcement yesterday evening on her own Twitter account. (Photo: Twitter)

PTI chief Imran Khan rules out any political alliance with 'corrupt' parties

Pakistan Tehreek-i-insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan. (Photo: AFP) He made the remarks while addressing a press conference on Saturday, the Daily Times reports. (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham