World, Neighbours

Shed ‘anxiety’ over CPEC, join Belt-Road Initiative: Chinese media to India

PTI
Published Jul 2, 2017, 5:02 pm IST
Updated Jul 2, 2017, 5:09 pm IST
The piece did not mention the CPEC by name, but referred to the BRI - the umbrella project under which the CPEC falls.
The commentary came as troops of India and China are in a face-off since June 16 over the Chinese military's attempt to construct a strategic road in Doklam region of the Sikkim sector, which India and Bhutan is strongly objecting to. (Photo: File)
 The commentary came as troops of India and China are in a face-off since June 16 over the Chinese military's attempt to construct a strategic road in Doklam region of the Sikkim sector, which India and Bhutan is strongly objecting to. (Photo: File)

Beijing: India should shed its "strategic anxiety" over the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor and join the Belt and Road Initiative to become a cooperative partner and not a rival, a state-run Chinese news agency said on Sunday, amid a standoff between the two nations in the Sikkim sector.

The commentary in Xinhua - India's China-phobia Might Lead To Strategic Myopia - criticised New Delhi's boycott of the Belt and Road Forum conference held in May and asked India to shed its "China anxiety".

India boycotted the BRF after sovereignty concerns over the USD 50 billion China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), which traverses through Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). Then, India said the Chinese ambitious initiative must be pursued in a manner that respects sovereignty and territorial integrity.

The piece did not mention the CPEC by name, but referred to the BRI - the umbrella project under which the CPEC falls. The commentary in Xinhua, considered an official view, said "despite its strategic discomfort, it is important for India to get over its 'China anxiety' and carefully assess the initiative, recognise its potential benefits and seize the opportunities".

"Instead of being rivals, the two countries, both of which are ancient civilisations endowed with a rich history, could become cooperative partners," it said, citing the speech of Liu Jinsong, deputy chief of mission of the Chinese embassy in India who had said "the sky and ocean of Asia are big enough for the dragon and elephant to dance together, which will bring about a true Asian Age."

After India's boycott of the BRF, official Chinese media have been carrying out articles asking India to reconsider its decision to not back the BRI. A recent official "white paper" by China on the 21st Maritime Silk Road even offered to link the CPEC with the Bangladesh-China-India-Myanmar (BCIM) Economic Corridor in order to provide India greater access to Central Asia.

Observers say China's repeated invitations to India to join the BRI highlights its own anxieties over the adverse impact of New Delhi's lack of support to the multi-billion dollar investments in South Asia as it would deny access to India's market consisting over 1.2 billion people.

Today's commentary said "staying away from the initiative is not the best choice New Delhi could have made."

"It could have voiced its concerns and opinions on public occasions or in official statements as China is always willing to discuss all problems and possibilities with India on the basis of mutual benefits," it said.

"Though proposed by China, the Belt and Road is not a 'Chinese project.' It is a multilateral initiative, with win-win results at its core," it said.

The commentary came as troops of India and China are in a face-off since June 16 over the Chinese military's attempt to construct a strategic road in Doklam region of the Sikkim sector, which India and Bhutan is strongly objecting to.

While Bhutan has said the road is being built unilaterally by China in an area it controls, India said it is deeply concerned at the Chinese action as the road construction "would represent a significant change of status quo with serious security implications for India."

Tags: cpec, belt and road initiative, sino-india ties
Location: China, Peking, Peking

 




Related Stories

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping (Photo: PTI)

India's opposition can affect CPEC in short run: Chinese media

India is protesting against the CPEC as it passes through the Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).
27 Jun 2017 2:33 PM
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, left, talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping. (Photo: AP/File)

India to boycott China's Belt and Road Summit due to concerns over CPEC

India’s decision came after a year of bilateral discord over China’s stubborn opposition to India’s entry into NSG.
13 May 2017 1:11 PM
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Chinese man whose skin resembles a tree forced to stay in isolation

Doctors haven't been able to find any cure for it (Photo: YouTube)
 

Video: Massive 50-year-old shark is the biggest ever to be caught on camera

The footage has garnered millions of views (Photo: Facebook)
 

PM Modi strutting to 'Darth Vader' theme at GST event evokes mixed reactions

(Photo: PTI/Still from Star Wars)
 

Watch: Street-smart MS Dhoni stumps West Indies wicketkeeper while batting

MS Dhoni scored unbeaten 78 to set up India’s 93-run win over West Indies in the 3rd ODI of 5-match series. (Photo: AFP)
 

Caught on stump mic: MS Dhoni pokes R Ashwin, advises Virat Kohli not to waste DRS

MS Dhoni, whose DRS acumen Virat Kohli trusts a lot, advised the Indian skipper not to waste a review during the third ODI against West Indies. (Photo: AFP)
 

Ramdas Athawale accuses Virat Kohli, Yuvraj Singh of fixing Champions Trophy final

"How could the cricketers, who played so well in the entire tournament, did not perform in the final match (in London on June 18)?" the RPI(A) leader Ramdas Athawale asked. (Photo: AP / PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Neighbours

Linking Jadhav to civilian prisoners is ‘travesty of logic’: Pak

According to the list Pakistan shared with India, at least 546 Indian nationals, including nearly 500 fishermen, are languishing in jails in that country. (Photo: File)

Pakistan rejects 18th consular access plea to Kulbhushan Jadhav

India on Saturday asked Pakistan to grant consular access to its national Kulbhushan Jadhav, who has been sentenced to death by a Pakistani military court on charges of espionage and sabotage activities. (Photo: Videograb/File)

Pakistan Hindus told to vacate colony

In other case the government property will be vacated with government’s force.(Representational Image)

Sikkim standoff: China’s map claims disputed territory with India, Bhutan

China had mentioned that Donglang is being considered in their territory since “ancient times”. (Photo: China's Foreign Ministry)

'Global terrorist' Salahuddin slams US, trains gun on Modi

Hizbul Mujahideen chief Syed Salahuddin
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham