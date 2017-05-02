World, Neighbours

Situation in J&K a global concern: Pak welcomes Erdogan's statement on Kashmir

PTI
Published May 2, 2017, 11:35 am IST
Updated May 2, 2017, 12:07 pm IST
India on Monday asserted that the Kashmir issue is an Indo-Pak bilateral matter, essentially due to cross-border terrorism.
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo: PTI)
 Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo: PTI)

Islamabad: Pakistan has welcomed Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's suggestion of having a multilateral dialogue to resolve the Kashmir issue, an offer India has virtually rejected.

Ahead of his India visit, Erdogan, during a TV interview, had said, "We should not allow more casualties to occur (in Kashmir). By having a multilateral dialogue, (in which) we can be involved, we can seek ways to settle the issue once and for
all."

"Pakistan welcomes the Turkish President's offer to strengthen the dialogue process among the stakeholders for resolving the Kashmir issue," the Pakistan Foreign Office said in a statement last night.

Erdogan's meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday came in the shadow of his comments on Kashmir that were not well received in India.

The remarks were contrary to the position of India, which maintains that the Kashmir issue is a bilateral matter between it and Pakistan, and that there is no scope for a third party mediation.

In a clear message to Erdogan, India on Monday asserted that the Kashmir issue is an Indo-Pak bilateral matter, essentially due to cross-border terrorism.

However, Pakistan welcomed Erdogan's remarks, saying, "Pakistan has always welcomed the statements and endeavours aimed at addressing the human rights issues" in Kashmir and the resolution of the Jammu and Kashmir issue.

The situation in Kashmir, especially in terms of human rights violations and implications for the regional and global security, due to the unresolved dispute, have raised serious concerns across the globe, the Foreign Office said.

It said that recently, the UN, the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) and the international community, including the US, have urged the early resolution of the Kashmir issue given the perils for the regional peace and security.

Tags: recep tayyip erdogan, turkish president, kashmir issue
Location: Pakistan, Islamabad, Islamabad

Lifestyle Gallery

The Spanish pilgrimage is where the residents of Tafalla made it to Ujue to thank the Virgin for their victory in a battle. (Photo: AP)

Devotees take the annual Ujue pilgrimage in Spain
Sand artist Sam Dougados creates art on beaches that is inspired from Arabic designs and patterns that he visualizes. (Photo: Facebook/SamDougados)

Man creates beautiful art inspired from Arabic designs
Artist Katie Marks uses clay, ceramic and porcelain to make artistic creations out of mugs based of several things like water, skies and more that are absolutely amazing. (Photo: Instagram/Anotherseattleartist)

Artist makes eye-catching mugs that are too good to have coffee in
Art student Monami Ohno uses Amazon delivery boxes to make intricately designed 3D objects to practice for her specialisation in 3D Animation. (Photo: Instagram/monamincb)

Japanese artist uses Amazon delivery boxes to make visually amazing 3D objects
The Suwori tribal festival in Assam is celebrated by locals with traditional elephant fights, elephant races, horse race and tug of war. (Photo: AP)

Assamese locals celebrate the Suwori tribal festival with song and dance
American sand artist Jim Denevan creates exceptional art through geometrical designs that need to be viewed aerially to understand the idea behind them. (Photo: Facebook/JimDenevan)

Sand artist creates breathtaking designs that can only be understood aerially
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Delhi Daredevils skipper Zaheer Khan out of remainder of IPL 2017?

Zaheer Khan had suffered the injury during a match against Kolkata Knight Riders at Eden Gardens. (Photo: PTI )
 

Reliance Jio effect: Buy a 4G feature phone for Rs 1500 only

(Representational image)
 

This camera shoots five trillion images per second

Elias Kristensson (Photo: Kennet Ruona)
 

Rising Pune Supergiant vs Gujarat Lions: Steve Smith hails ‘fantastic’ Ben Stokes

"Stoksy (Ben Stokes) is a quality player and he certainly earned his cash. Fantastic player and very proud of him," said Rising Pune Supergiant skipper Steve Smith after his team defeated Gujarat Lions. (Photo: BCCI)
 

BCCI meets on Sunday, Team India’s Champions Trophy pullout unlikely

ICC president Shashank Manohar, a former BCCI chief, has tabled an additional $100 million and the India board will discuss the offer at Sunday's special general body meeting. (Photo: AP / PTI)
 

Could microorganisms survive space travel?

(Image: NASA)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Neighbours

Pak army committing similar atrocities as ISIS, Taliban: Baloch leader

Exiled Baloch leader Munir Mengal (Photo: ANI)

Pak army denies 'mutilating' bodies of Indian soldiers, violating ceasefire

Pakistan army. (Photo: AP/File)

Behind every fortune there is crime: ‘Godfather’ quote in Panama verdict irks Pak PM

Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif (Photo: AP)

Pakistan: 2 doctors, 3 paramedics arrested in organ trade racket

The FIA has booked both doctors and three paramedics under Punjab Human Organs and Tissues Act (amended) 2012 and Pakistan Penal Code. (Photo: AFP/Representational)

Impeachment motion against Nepal's 1st woman CJ, Deputy PM resigns

A close associate of Nidhi told reporters that he has serious reservations over the move. (Photo: Supreme Court of Nepal website)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham