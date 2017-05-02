World, Neighbours

Pak army committing similar atrocities as ISIS, Taliban: Baloch leader

ANI
Published May 2, 2017, 9:31 am IST
Updated May 2, 2017, 10:03 am IST
Mengal alleged that the Pakistan Army is doing the same things which the ISIS is doing and what the Taliban has done.
Exiled Baloch leader Munir Mengal (Photo: ANI)
Paris: Lashing out at the Pakistan Army for mutilating the bodies of two Indian Army soldiers in Krishna Ghati, Jammu and Kashmir, exiled Baloch leader Munir Mengal on Monday called on the Indian Government to relentlessly pursue revenge.

"I condemn the Pakistan Army's inhuman mutilation of Indian soldiers' bodies. On one side you have killed them and then you disgrace them. We Baloch people have seen and we understand this, how devilish the Pakistan government and the Pakistan army are," Mengal said.

Mengal alleged that the Pakistan Army is doing the same things which the ISIS is doing and what the Taliban has done, adding that they are insulting the Baloch people in worst form than this.

"The Pakistan Army has put the Baloch people in boiling coal tar. We have seen how they have tortured Baloch people and have thrown their dead bodies on the roads and the act they have done to the Indian soldiers is strongly condemnable," he said.

"It's up to the Indian government, Indian people and Indian Army in which they want to reply back to Pakistan and we all hope that the Indian Government will take a revenge for this act," he said.

Two Indian soldiers were killed today in the Krishna Ghati sector of Jammu and Kashmir. The Indian Army confirmed the news on Twitter.

The Army said, "Pak Army carried out unprovoked Rocket and Mortar firing on two forward posts on the line of control in Krishna Ghati Sector. Simultaneously a BAT action was launched on a patrol operating in between the two posts.

In a unsoldierly act by the Pak Army the bodies of two of our soldiers in the patrol were mutilated. Such despicable act of Pakistan Army will be appropriately responded," read the Indian Army's statement.

