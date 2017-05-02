World, Neighbours

Not cross-border terrorism, India to be blamed for Kashmir unrest: Pak

PTI
Published May 2, 2017, 5:24 pm IST
Updated May 2, 2017, 5:46 pm IST
Sartaj Aziz welcomed Turkish president Erdogan's suggestion for a multilateral dialogue on the issue.
Aziz said Islamabad has always welcomed the endeavours aimed at addressing the human rights issues in the Valley and the resolution of the Kashmir issue. (Photo: AFP)
 Aziz said Islamabad has always welcomed the endeavours aimed at addressing the human rights issues in the Valley and the resolution of the Kashmir issue. (Photo: AFP)

Islamabad: Pakistan on Tuesday claimed that the international community has rejected India's contention that the turmoil in Kashmir is primarily a cross-border terrorism issue, as it blamed India for "scuttling" all opportunities for a "meaningful" dialogue to resolve the issue.

Pakistan Prime Minister's Foreign Affairs Adviser Sartaj Aziz, in a hard-hitting statement, said Islamabad has always welcomed the endeavours aimed at addressing the human rights issues in the Valley and the resolution of the Kashmir issue.

"India's contention that the Kashmir issue is, primarily, an issue of cross-border terrorism, is a claim that no one in the world is prepared to accept today," Aziz said in a statement issued by the Foreign Office.

He also welcomed Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's suggestion of having a multilateral dialogue to resolve the issue.

The recent offer of the Turkish President Erdogan to strengthen the dialogue process among the stakeholders for resolving the Kashmir issue and his call for a multilateral approach to settle the issue must be welcomed, Aziz said.

"In this context, the Indian counter proposal that it is ready for bilateral dialogue with Pakistan is no longer credible because in the past two decades India has scuttled all opportunities for a meaningful dialogue to resolve the Kashmir issue in accordance with the UN Security Council's relevant resolutions on Kashmir," Aziz said.

He alleged that the Indian government has broken its "own record of brutality" in Kashmir by "indiscriminately killing" unarmed Kashmiri protestors. Aziz said the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation's (OIC) Declaration' adopted by the 13th Summit in Istanbul, in April last, "out-rightly rejected India's attempts of equating the Kashmiris freedom struggle with terrorism."

"Political analysts and members of civil society from across the globe have concluded that the large scale uprising, which is going on in Kashmir, involving mostly young unarmed Kashmiris confronting fully armed Indian forces, clearly shows that Kashmir is a burning issue requiring urgent international attention," Aziz said.

Tags: sartaj aziz, kashmir issue, cross-border terrorism
Location: Pakistan, Islamabad, Islamabad

Related Stories

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo: PTI)

Situation in J&K a global concern: Pak welcomes Erdogan's remark on Kashmir

India on Monday asserted that the Kashmir issue is an Indo-Pak bilateral matter, essentially due to cross-border terrorism.
02 May 2017 11:35 AM
Pakistan Army chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa. (Photo: Videograb)

Pakistan will support ‘political struggle’ of Kashmiris: Army chief

The army chief said Pakistan would continue to support the struggle of the Kashmiris.
01 May 2017 7:45 AM

Lifestyle Gallery

Media student and photographer Deeksha Rathore takes pictures of people of their current occupation and what they wanted to be as children. (Photo: Instagram/DeekshaRathore)

Photo series documents how people often give up on their dream jobs
The Spanish pilgrimage is where the residents of Tafalla made it to Ujue to thank the Virgin for their victory in a battle. (Photo: AP)

Devotees take the annual Ujue pilgrimage in Spain
Sand artist Sam Dougados creates art on beaches that is inspired from Arabic designs and patterns that he visualizes. (Photo: Facebook/SamDougados)

Man creates beautiful art inspired from Arabic designs
Artist Katie Marks uses clay, ceramic and porcelain to make artistic creations out of mugs based of several things like water, skies and more that are absolutely amazing. (Photo: Instagram/Anotherseattleartist)

Artist makes eye-catching mugs that are too good to have coffee in
Art student Monami Ohno uses Amazon delivery boxes to make intricately designed 3D objects to practice for her specialisation in 3D Animation. (Photo: Instagram/monamincb)

Japanese artist uses Amazon delivery boxes to make visually amazing 3D objects
The Suwori tribal festival in Assam is celebrated by locals with traditional elephant fights, elephant races, horse race and tug of war. (Photo: AP)

Assamese locals celebrate the Suwori tribal festival with song and dance
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Sushant reveals Aamir's major Thugs of Hindostan look update

Sushant and Aamir were two of Bollywood's standout performers in 2016.
 

Video: This Indonesian woman lives with 1,500 pet spiders

Ming Cu has also started a website called Spider Lover Pet Shop to sell the unusual pets online and has many like-minded people looking to purchase the tarantulas. (Photo: Facebook/Ming Cu)
 

Here's how ATM printouts and lottery tickets cause erectile dysfunction

The paper affects hormonal balance in the body (Photo: AFP)
 

What's Quantum Dot doing in the sAMOLED vs LCD showdown?

Samsung boasts of it to provide massive improvements in colour reproduction and sharpness. (image:consumerist)
 

US woman wears different saris in unique protest against Donald Trump

The US woman has worn the #protestsaree in the march against the ban on Muslims and several other issues. (Photo: Instagram/StacyJacobs)
 

Not Shah Rukh, but Abhishek Bachchan to play Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Sahir Ludhianvi?

Abhishek Bachchan, Priyanka Chopra and Shah Rukh Khan.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Neighbours

Pak Air Force jet Mirage on routine mission crashes near Jhang

PAF has suffered several crashes of its aircraft during training in the past. (Photo: Representational/AP)

China wants to mediate Kashmir issue only due to CPEC: report

This is perhaps the first time that Chinese official media started floating Beijing's interest in playing a mediatory role to resolve the Kashmir issue. (Photo: AP)

DGMOs of India, Pak make hotline contact after LoC flare-up

Pakistan army said it hopes prudence is exercised and no steps are taken that may lead to the vitiating of the environment and affect peace along LoC. (Photo: Representational/PTI)

Situation in J&K a global concern: Pak welcomes Erdogan's remark on Kashmir

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo: PTI)

Pak army committing similar atrocities as ISIS, Taliban: Baloch leader

Exiled Baloch leader Munir Mengal (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham