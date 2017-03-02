Pak man rapes, impregnates 17-yr-old for rejecting marriage proposal

A 17-year-old orphan girl was raped by her relative in May 2016. (Photo: Representational/File)

Islamabad: A Pakistani man has been arrested for allegedly raping and impregnating a 17-year-old orphan girl after she rejected his marriage proposal.

The assault took place in May 2016, but the incident came to light only after the girl was unable to hide the resultant pregnancy and had to report the matter to the Ramna Police Station in January 2017.

According to the Express Tribune, the victim was staying at her maternal uncle’s house Sector G-12 for a few days, when her aunt’s brother asked her to marry him. When she refused, he locked her up

The 17-year-old victim was allegedly intoxicated and raped for three to four days after she had refused the proposal from her aunt’s brother.

The victim told police that last May, she was staying at her maternal uncle’s house Sector G-12 for a few days, when her aunt’s brother approached her. The girl also accused her aunt of assisting her brother in the crime, by locking the door to her room from the outside.

The girl also alleged that the perpetrator also threatened to kill her brother if she told anyone about the assaults. The maternal uncle, however, was unaware of what had transpired.

The girl went back home after a month and did not reveal her ordeal to anyone, but was compelled to tell her relatives, when her pregnancy reached an advanced stage in January.

The police arrested both suspects after doctors at the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences confirmed that the victim was seven-months pregnant.

A police officer said that the suspect had confessed his crime and that the allegations would be confirmed once a DNA test was conducted.

The suspect’s sister, who is accused of facilitating the crime, was arrested after her pre-arrest bail was turned down by a sessions judge. However, she filed a fresh bail plea before Additional District and Sessions Judge Javed Iqbal Sipra, which was accepted on February 27 against a bail bond of Rs 100,000.

A trial will begin once the police complete their investigations and submit their report to the court.