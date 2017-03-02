World, Neighbours

Islamic State vows to 'shed blood like rivers' in China

AFP
Published Mar 2, 2017, 6:39 pm IST
Updated Mar 2, 2017, 6:57 pm IST
It is the first threat made by the terrorist group to Chinese targets.
Photo: AFP/Representational
 Photo: AFP/Representational

Beijing: Islamic State (IS) militants from China’s Uighur ethnic minority vowed to return home and ‘shed blood like rivers’, according to a militant-tracking firm.

It is the first threat made by the terrorist group to Chinese targets.

The threat came in a half-hour video released Monday by a division of the IS featuring militants from China’s Uighur ethnic group, said the US-based SITE Intelligence Group.

China has for years blamed exiled Uighur ‘separatists’ for a series of violent attacks in its western Xinjiang region — the Uighur homeland — and warned of the potential for militants to link up with global jihadist groups.

In the video, a Uighur fighter issued the threat against China just before executing an alleged informant.

“Oh, you Chinese who do not understand what people say! We are the soldiers of the Caliphate, and we will come to you to clarify to you with the tongues of our weapons, to shed blood like rivers and avenging the oppressed,” according to SITE’s translation.

Many Uighurs complain of cultural and religious repression and discrimination by China.

Tags: isis, site intelligence group, terrorist threats, jihadist
Location: China, Peking, Peking

Nation Gallery

11 people were killed and at least 30 others injured after a private bus heading to Bhubaneswar from Hyderabad fell into a river near Vijayawada in Andhra Pradesh early morning on Tuesday. (Photo: Deccan Chronicle)

11 dead, at least 30 injured after private bus falls into river in Andhra Pradesh
Thick smoke enveloped Bellandur lake after a fire broke out when garbage strewn around it was set ablaze.

Sky of smoke: Bengaluru's Bellandur lake catches fire again!
The White House on Friday welcomed the Premier of Japan Shinzo Abe and his wife who are on an official state visit.

Donald Trump and Japan's Shinzo Abe share high-five on Florida golf course
Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley presented the Union Budget for 2017-18 in Parliament at 11 am on Wednesday, during the Budget Session.

Union Budget 2017: Arun Jaitley paints a positive picture
India is celebrating its 68th Republic Day on Thursday. The day is marked by a grand parade in the national capital, New Delhi.

In Pictures: India celebrates 68th Republic Day
Thousands of youngsters who were on their way to RK beach in Visakhapatnam to take part in a silent protest demanding Special Category Status (SCS) for Andhra Pradesh were detained at various places in the city on Thursday.

Thousands detained ahead of Vizag 'beach protest'
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Umar Akmal gets into a bust-up with traffic police in Pakistan

Umar Akmal was also accused of fighting with a gate keeper at Gaddafi stadium in Lahore who refused entry to his car in 2014. (Photo: AFP)
 

Hugh Jackman asks Virat Kohli & co to ‘sharpen claws’ before Bengaluru Test

Hugh Jackman believes that India can bounce back in the ongoing Test series against Australia. (Photo: AP)
 

Sachin Tendulkar opens up about his 'Second Innings' on Linkedin

Sachin Tendulkar revealed that the biggest change post his retirement has been that he has the freedom to choose what he wants to do. (Photo: BCCI)
 

The connection between having daily orgasms and achieving more success

They feel better about themselves and that boosts confidence (Photo: YouTube)
 

Rohit Sharma talks about his comeback to Team India

Rohit Sharma is not losing his sleep over fighting out for a middle-order slot with Ajinkya Rahane and Karun Nair. (Photo: AP)
 

Rohit Sharma mingles with Team India, Kumble during practice session in Bengaluru

Mumbai boys Ajinkya Rahane and Rohit Sharma were seen having a chat during Team India’s practice session ahead of the second Test against Australia in Bengaluru. (Photo: BCCI Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Neighbours

First drone strike under Trump kills 2 militants in Pakistan

It was the first drone strike in the Pak-Afghan border region since Trump assumed US Presidency. (Photo: Representational Image/AFP)

Pak court orders closure of liquor shops in Sindh

Representational Image. (Photo: File)

Pakistani man set on fire for not repaying loan to employer: report

According to his family, his employer called him at a secret location, tied him up and set him on fire. (Representational image)

Reinvestigate 26/11 terror attack, put Hafiz Saeed on trial: India tells Pak

Jamaat-ud-Dawa chief Hafiz Saeed. (Photo: AP)

Elections essential for political stability in Nepal: KP Oli

Nepal Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham