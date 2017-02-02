World, Neighbours

Afgan man accuses wife of speaking to other men, cuts off her ears

AFP
Published Feb 2, 2017, 9:45 am IST
Updated Feb 2, 2017, 9:50 am IST
The victim, who is undergoing a treatment, is seeking her husband's arrest.
The 23-year-old victim, Zarina, was attacked today evening in Balkh province, according to Noor Mohammad Faiz, the director of a hospital in Mazar-e-Sharif.
 The 23-year-old victim, Zarina, was attacked today evening in Balkh province, according to Noor Mohammad Faiz, the director of a hospital in Mazar-e-Sharif.

Mazar-I-Sharif: A man in northern Afghanistan has cut off his young wife's ears, the head of a hospital caring for her said on Thursday, confirming the brutal act of domestic violence.

The 23-year-old victim, Zarina, was attacked today evening in Balkh province, according to Noor Mohammad Faiz, the director of a hospital in Mazar-e-Sharif.

"I dont want to live with him anymore. I want divorce. I want him in jail," Zarina told AFP from her hospital bed. According to Faiz, Zarina, who was married at the age of 13, arrived "in critical condition, having lost a lot of blood".

"Both her ears are cut. We will try to treat her here. If not, she needs to be taken abroad," he added.

A spokesman for the governor of Balkh, Sher Jan Durrani, said that the suspect had gone on the run.

"Her husband has fled and is at large. We have started our investigation to arrest him."

More than 15 years after the end of the Taliban regime, Afghanistan remains the scene of violence and regular abuse against women, most often perpetrated by spouses or in-laws.

In January 2016, a husband cut off his wife's nose after a dispute in the remote province of Faryab, also in the north. Unable to be treated in the country, Reza Gul was sent to Turkey. The suspect took refuge in an area controlled by the Taliban to escape prosecution.

Last summer, in the province of Ghor, a man set fire to his 16-year-old pregnant wife. The victim, who was married at the age of 14, died at a hospital a few days later as a result of her burns.

Her father, who had exchanged her for a wife for himself, had accused her in-laws of torture. The husband fled to avoid punishment.

Tags: physical abuse, violence, crime, afghanistan, crimes against women, domestic violence
Location: Afghanistan, Balkh, Mazar-e-Sharif

Sports Gallery

Roger Federer holds aloft the Australian Open trophy.

In pics: The best of Australian Open 2017
Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

In Pics: The best moments from the Mumbai Marathon 2017
Rahul Dravid announced himself on the international stage with a well-played 95 at Lords’ in 1996, and never looked back from there. (Photo: DC/ Debasish Dey)

Happy Birthday Rahul Dravid: ‘The Wall’ that withered all adversities
India limited-over skipper MS Dhoni is a delight to hear at press conferences. The elegance with which he ducks controversial questions is worth a read. As he celebrates his birthday today, here are instances when Captain Cool justified his epithet. (Photo: PTI)

Check out: MS Dhoni’s sarcastic answers to reporters
We are just four days into 2017, but there have already been a number of swashbuckling centuries scored in Test cricket. Here’s our list of five of the best 100s in 2017 so far. (Photo: AP/ AFP)

First 5 Test centuries of 2017
While PV Sindhu, Sakshi Malik, Deepa Malik clinched medals at the Rio Games, the rise of young Indian golfer Aditi Ashok and gymnast Dipa Karmakar were the highlights of the year 2016. (Photo: AP / BCCI)

Yearender 2016: Successful Indian women athletes this year
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Captain Cool is '4-Star': MS Dhoni gets unique memento from Team India
 

Arun Jaitley kept blending poetry with Budget’s cryptic jargon

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley tabling the Union Budget for 2017-18 in the Parliament in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Photo: PTI)
 

Baywatch director Seth Gordon impressed with Priyanka, shoots more scenes

The actress currently appears in the hit TV show,
 

Reliance Jio soon to start Direct to Home (DTH) services in India

The set-top box houses an S/PDIF (Sony/Philips Digital Interface Format) port, an ethernet port, an HDMI port, and also a USB port. (Image: GizmoTimes)
 

Shah Rukh Khan voices support for Bhansali, calls for 'discussion' as solution

Shah Rukh Khan
 

Blind Cricket World T20: Defending champions India lose to arch foes Pakistan

The highly charged atmosphere at the World T20 for the blind was typical of any contest between India and Pakistan. (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Neighbours

Pak puts Hafiz Saeed on Exit Control List, bars him from leaving country

A Pakistani police officer escorts Hafiz Saeed, Chief of Pakistan's religious group Jamaat-ud-Dawa outside party's headquarters in Lahore. (Photo: AP/File)

Pakistan: JuD threatens countrywide protest over Saeed's detention

Chief of Jamaat-ud-Dawaa Hafiz Saeed. (Photo:A FP)

11 women, including 3 sisters, join bomb disposal unit in Pak

The women commandos underwent training along with 31 other male members in December last year. (Photo: Representational/AFP)

Pak doctors selling Indian stents with fake barcode: media

Representational Picture (Photo: File)

China the driving force behind Saeed's house arrest, not US: Pak media

Jamaat-ud-Dawa chief Hafiz Saeed (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham