World, Neighbours

Pakistan will support ‘political struggle’ of Kashmiris: Army chief

PTI
Published May 1, 2017, 7:45 am IST
Updated May 1, 2017, 9:10 am IST
The army chief said Pakistan would continue to support the struggle of the Kashmiris.
Pakistan Army chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa. (Photo: Videograb)
 Pakistan Army chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa. (Photo: Videograb)

Islamabad: Pakistan’s army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Sunday visited the Line of Control and said his country would continue to support the “political struggle” of the Kashmiris for the right of “self-determination”.

Bajwa, who toured the areas in the Haji Pir sector, was briefed about the alleged “ceasefire violation” by the Indian troops and the state of preparedness of the army to face any aggression.

The army chief said Pakistan would continue to support the struggle of the Kashmiris.

“We will always stand by their (Kashmiris) rightful political struggle for the right of self-determination and recourse to basic human rights,” Bajwa said in an interaction with troops.

He accused India of “state-sponsored” terrorism in Kashmir.

Bajwa alleged that India was not only involved in aggression against the people in Kashmir but also against the people living on the Pakistani side of the LoC and the Working Boundary.

India has repeatedly rejected Pakistan’s allegations of rights violations in Kashmir.

Tags: qamar javed bajwa, pakistan army chief, kashmiris
Location: Pakistan, Islamabad, Islamabad

Technology Gallery

Samsung launched the Galaxy S8 and the S8+ yesterday in its Unpacked event held in New York.

Behold the Samsung Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+
Samsung will be officially launching the Galaxy S8 smartphone on March 29. However, before the release, we have accumulated images of the two models revealing its looks and features. (Photo: Winfuture)

Samsung Galaxy S8, S8 Plus in full glory
Ahead of the new generation of Nokia feature phones we take a look at some of the famous phones they launched.

Nokia phones through the ages
As an 18-foot (5.5-m) stretch of the 787-9, the 787-10 will deliver the 787 family’s preferred passenger experience and long range with up to 10 per cent better fuel use and emissions than the competition.

Boeing debuts 787-10, a new 330-passenger aircraft
Samsung, in their investigation, concluded faulty battery design to be responsible for the Galaxy Note 7 incidents that made the company to recall 96 per cent of the sold units. (Photo Credits: Screengrab from a YouTube video by Samsung.)

A tour of Samsung’s Galaxy Note 7 testing lab
2007: Apple CEO Steve Jobs unveiling the first iPhone, the iPhone 2G. (Photo: AFP)

Apple iPhone: A decade of evolution
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

MP: Minister gifts bats to 700 brides, says use on alcoholic husbands

The gifted mogri even bears the caption 'gift for beating drunkards, police will not intervene'. (Photo: ANI Twitter)
 

A rising number of travellers in the US are having sex on the airport

The toilet topped the list for sexual encounters (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Railways' new train will have wi-fi, food by top chefs, LCD TVs

The soon-to-launch Tejas Express will have individual LCD screens for entertainment. (Photo: PTI)
 

IIT scientists create low-cost solar cells using Jamun

These components form a sandwich-like structure with the dye molecule or photosensitizer playing a pivotal role through its ability to absorb visible light. (Represntational image)
 

UK: Indian restaurant fined over smell of 'biryanis' and 'bhajis'

Khushi, which serves Punjabi dishes and was based in the Red Rose pub, was set in a built-up residential area alongside other businesses. (Photo: Facebook)
 

Acid attack survivors learn the art of tattoo making for a better future

The workshop was held in Delhi (Photo: Facebook)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Neighbours

Impeachment motion against Nepal's 1st woman CJ, Deputy PM resigns

A close associate of Nidhi told reporters that he has serious reservations over the move. (Photo: Supreme Court of Nepal website)

Hafiz Saeed to remain under house arrest for 90 more days

The government on January 30 had put Saeed and the four leaders under house arrest in Lahore for their alleged involvement in activities prejudicial to peace and security. (Photo: File)

Pakistan govt seeks expedition of Musharraf's trial in treason case

Former Pakistan military ruler Pervez Musharraf. (Photo: AFP)

14 killed, several injured in road accident in northwest Pakistan

The accident occurred near Lawari Top in upper Dir district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Saturday, officials said. (Photo: Representational)

Modern-day ‘Silk Road’: First UK to China cargo train covers 12,000km in 20 days

London is the 15th city to be linked to a new freight network offered by the state-run China Railway Corporation. (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham