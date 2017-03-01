World, Neighbours

Reinvestigate 26/11 terror attack, put Hafiz Saeed on trial: India tells Pak

PTI
Published Mar 1, 2017, 8:52 pm IST
Updated Mar 1, 2017, 9:04 pm IST
A Pakistani official said Islamabad has no issue in trying any suspect of Mumbai case provided it has evidence against him.
 Jamaat-ud-Dawa chief Hafiz Saeed. (Photo: AP)

Lahore: India has asked Pakistan to reinvestigate the 2008 Mumbai terror attack case and put on trial Jamaat-ud-Dawa chief Hafiz Saeed who is currently under house arrest in Lahore under the anti-terrorism law.

India has made a fresh demand in a reply to Pakistan's request to send 24 Indian witnesses to record their statements in the case, an interior ministry official said on Wednesday.

"We have received a reply from Indian government in response to our letter regarding sending 24 Indian witnesses to Pakistan to record their statements in the Mumbai terror attack case.

"But instead of entertaining our request India has sought reinvestigation of the case and also demanded trial of Jamaat-ud-Dawa chief Hafiz Saeed and Lashkar-e-Taiba operation commander Zakiur Rehman Lakhvi in the light of evidence it had provided to Pakistan," the official said.

The Pakistan government on January 30 had put Saeed and the four leaders of JuD and Falah-e-Insaniat under house arrest in Lahore under the country's anti-terrorism act.

Saeed, who carries a reward of $10 million, was also put under house arrest after Mumbai terror attacks in November 2008 but he was freed by court in 2009.

The official said Indian witnesses statement are needed to conclude the case that has been pending for the last seven years.

He said Pakistan has no issue in trying any suspect of Mumbai case provided it has evidence against him.

"If India provides some strong evidence against Hafiz Saeed in Mumbai case we will try him," he said, adding that Lakhvi was too released on bail because of lack of solid evidence against him.

India has been urging Pakistan to complete the trial at the earliest. It has said that enough evidence has been shared with Pakistan to prosecute the accused.

Meanwhile, no hearing in the Mumbai case was held today.

This was 17th consecutive hearing of the case in which no progress has been made primarily because the anti-terrorism court was awaiting reply from India regarding sending of 24 Indian witnesses to record their statements.

The trial court has already completed recording of the statements of all witnesses here and their crossexamination and other relevant record has also been presented before it.

The trial court is likely to be informed about the Indian reply on next hearing scheduled for March 8.

Mumbai attack mastermind Lakhvi, Abdul Wajid, Mazhar Iqbal, Hamad Amin Sadiq, Shahid Jameel Riaz, Jamil Ahmed and Younis Anjum have been facing charges of abetment to murder, attempted murder, planning and executing the attack.

Tags: hafiz saeed, mumbai terror attack, reinvestigation
Location: Pakistan, Punjab, Lahore

