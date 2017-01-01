Afghan migrant attacks Bible-reading woman in Austria

The woman was invited to read Bible by some residents of the Asylum center which apparently angered the migrant. (Photo: ANI/ Representational)

Kabul: An Afghan migrant has reportedly attacked a Bible-reading woman in a refugee camp in Austria.

The 50-year-old woman was attacked by a 22-year-old Afghan migrant whose identity has not been disclosed by the authorities yet, reports the Khaama Press.

According to the local media reports, citing the police authorities, the man has confessed he attacked the woman and described 'personal issues' as the motive behind the attack.

The woman was invited to read Bible by some residents of the Asylum center which apparently angered the migrant.

The authorities have said the woman sustained minor injuries and was apparently saved by her thick clothes after attacked with the kitchen knife. (ANI)