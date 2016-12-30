World, Middle East

Bahrain: Woman journalist killed in front of 6-yr-old, royal involvement suspected

AP
Published Dec 30, 2016, 8:18 am IST
Updated Dec 30, 2016, 8:59 am IST
Activists abroad allege a member of Bahrain’s Sunni royal family serving in the military pulled the trigger.
28-year-old Shia woman Eman Salehi (Photo: Twitter)
 28-year-old Shia woman Eman Salehi (Photo: Twitter)

Dubai: The slaying stunned the small island of Bahrain: A young mother gunned down in the street as her six-year-old son watched from inside their car.

But who carried out the killing of 28-year-old Shia woman Eman Salehi has become an even bigger controversy as activists abroad allege a member of Bahrain’s Sunni royal family serving in the military pulled the trigger.

The accusation goes to the heart of lingering unrest on the island off the coast of Saudi Arabia, now five years on from its Arab Spring protests and in the grips of a renewed government crackdown on dissent.

 “If you say it involves the military, it involves the king,” said Said Yousif Almuhafdah of the Bahrain Center for Human Rights. “No one wants to mention that.”

It’s unclear what sparked the December 23 shooting. Salehi, known for her piercing blue eyes and friendly demeanour, worked as a sports journalist for Bahrain’s state-run television broadcaster.

That night, her car was stopped in the Bahraini city of Riffa, a community popular with members of the ruling Al Khalifa family and the military. A man shot Salehi once in the head, then immediately turned himself into authorities.

Bahrain’s interior ministry issued only a terse statement on Twitter saying there had been a “murder of a female”. The state-run Bahrain News Agency identified Salehi’s killer as a “34-year-old Bahraini man” who “was referred to the relevant judicial party to continue the necessary legal procedures”.

The Gulf Daily News, a pro-government English-language newspaper, went a step further, describing Salehi’s assailant as an officer in the Bahraini Defense Force.

Activists abroad, including Almuhafdah and those affiliated with Bahrain Watch, identified the shooter as being a member of the Al Khalifa family, relying on information from locals on the ground.

Bahrain’s ministry of information affairs declined to comment on the case on Tuesday. On Wednesday, however, Bahrain’s state-run news agency published a story quoting Brig Gen Yussef Rashid Flaifel, the head of the country’s military courts, as saying the armed forces were investigating the crime while the man accused remained in custody.

The “investigation is being conducted transparently, impartially and according to Bahrain’s law”, the story said, without identifying the suspected shooter.

In the meantime, Bahrain’s state television channel has said that naming the accused in the case would be illegal, suggesting activists’ comments have struck a nerve.

 “The fact that the alleged perpetrator was a military officer and member of the ruling family has set this crime apart from others, testing the country’s commitment to justice and accountability,” said Faten Bushehri, an activist with Bahrain Watch.

Bahrain is home to the US Navy’s 5th Fleet and an under-construction British naval base. Independent news gathering has grown more difficult since the government began a crackdown on dissent in April that’s seen activists exiled, its main Shia opposition group dismantled and others imprisoned.

Activists fear that the investigation into Salehi’s death will be buried, as military tribunals are conducted behind closed doors. Almuhafdah of the Bahrain Center for Human Rights pointed to soldiers shooting Abdulredha Buhamaid to death during the 2011 protests. The military later said its personnel acted within the law and denied they killed Buhamaid.

 “For us, it’s almost impossible,” he said. “It’s very difficult to get information.”

Tags: shia, sunni royal family, journalist, shot

Entertainment Gallery

When it came to Bollywood, 2016 wasn't a very amazing year. As usual, Indian cinema bombarded audiences with one after another release. But only few lived upto everyone's expectations while many films just made fans walk out of the cinema halls. As we say goodbye to 2016, here's a list of this year's biggest box office duds.

Yearender 2016: These big films were complete duds
Numerous celebrities were seen at various places in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Aamir, Priyanka, Arjun, Abhi-Ash, other stars up the glamour quotient
Originality, power-packed performances and commendable direction have worked in favour of these films.

Yearender 2016: Must-watch films this year
Bollywood celebrities were spotted in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Big B, Varun, Saif, Vidya, other stars are quite the style icons
Several celebrities were snapped as they arrived at Manish Malhotra's house for a party on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Priyanka, Sushant, other stars party at Manish Malhotra's house
Aamir Khan hosted a special screening of his recent success 'Dangal' for Union Minister Nitin Gadkari in Delhi on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Aamir hosts Dangal screening for Union minister Nitin Gadkari in Delhi
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Shakti Kapoor slams reports of forcing Shraddha move out of Farhan’s house

Other reports revolving Shraddha's family's reaction to the 'relationship' have also done the rounds.
 

Super Mario Run to come on Android, pre-registrations begin on Google Play

In this game, Mario constantly moves forward through the courses while you use a variety of jumps to navigate.
 

Kerala: 87-year-old bags excellence award for best craft worldwide

NC Ayyappan working on the kora mats at Irigal Sargaalaya Craft Village as part of the International Crafts Expo on Thursday. (Photo: DC)
 

Taimur already has Kareena's pout: Priyanka Chopra

The day Kareena and Saif welcomed their first day, the kid’s name started to trend on Twitter.
 

The soap you use may be ruining your sex life slowly

It can affect your sex drive and also cause erectile issues (Photo: YouTube)
 

As Modi prepares for New Year eve address, Twitterati decode his gift to nation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo: PTI/File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Middle East

Bilawal Bhutto to be Opposition leader in Pakistan parliament: media

Pakistan's PPP chief Bilawal Bhutto Zardari. (Photo: AFP)

Russian jets bomb IS-held Syrian town

Representational Image. (Photo: File)

Indian falls to death in UAE's Sharjah while peeping into ladies' room

Sharjah Police said they received a call about the incident and soon after arrived at the site, where the man was found dead in a pool of blood. (Representational image)

Israel's attorney-general orders criminal probe against PM Netanyahu: TV

Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu. (Photo: File)

Iraqi troops resume Mosul fight after 2-week lull

Iraqi Army soldiers celebrate as they hold a flag of the Islamic State group they captured during a military operation to regain control of a village outside Mosul, Iraq. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2016 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham