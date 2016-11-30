World, Middle East

Let women drive, urges Saudi prince Alwaleed

AFP
Published Nov 30, 2016, 3:02 pm IST
Updated Nov 30, 2016, 3:02 pm IST
He is a longtime advocate of women's rights in the Islamic kingdom, which has some of the world's tightest restrictions on women.
Saudi Prince Alwaleed bin Talal. (Photo: AFP)
 Saudi Prince Alwaleed bin Talal. (Photo: AFP)

Riyadh: An outspoken billionaire Saudi prince wants an "urgent" end to his country's ban on women driving, saying overturning the law was a matter of women's rights and economic necessity.

"Stop the debate: Time for women to drive," Prince Alwaleed bin Talal said on his official Twitter account, @Alwaleed_Talal.

Alwaleed is an unusually outspoken member of the Saudi royal family who holds no political posts but chairs Kingdom Holding Co., which has interests including US banking giant Citigroup and the Euro Disney theme park.

He is a longtime advocate of women's rights in the Islamic kingdom, which has some of the world's tightest restrictions on women and is the only country where they are not allowed to drive.

In conjunction with his short tweet, Alwaleed's office issued an unusually long statement late Tuesday outlining his reasons for supporting an end to the ban.

"Preventing a woman from driving a car is today an issue of rights similar to the one that forbade her from receiving an education or having an independent identity," Alwaleed said.

"They are all unjust acts by a traditional society, far more restrictive than what is lawfully allowed by the precepts of religion."

He also detailed the "economic costs" of women having to rely on foreign private drivers or taxis, since public transit is not a viable alternative in the kingdom.

Using foreign drivers drains billions of dollars from the Saudi economy, Alwaleed said.

He calculated that families spend an average of 3,800 riyals ($1,000, 940 euros) a month on a driver, money which otherwise could help household incomes at a time when many are making do with less.

Even if their husbands can take time out to transport the women, that requires temporarily leaving the office and "undermines the productivity of the workforce," Alwaleed said.

"Having women drive has become an urgent social demand predicated upon current economic circumstances."

The prince said he is making his call on behalf of those with "limited means".

A slow expansion of women's rights began under the late king Abdullah, who in 2013 named them to the Shura Council which advises cabinet.

Abdullah also announced that women could for the first time vote and run in municipal elections, which were held last December.

These and other decisions in Saudi history were initially opposed by "certain elements" but soon became accepted, Alwaleed said, calling for "a similarly decisive" political act.

In April, Deputy Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman said change cannot be forced, and "it is up to Saudi society."

In Alwaleed's view, however, "what cannot be allowed is to have one segment imposing its preferences on the rest of society."

Tags: saudi prince, alwaleed bin talal, women, drive
Location: Saudi Arabia, Riyadh, Riyadh

Lifestyle Gallery

The International Festival of Contemporary Choreography, dates back to the 1987 festival of Soviet counterculture (Photo: AP)

Grace and energy captured at Belarus contemporary dance festival
The photo series has trans-model and activist Kami Sid posing to raise awareness against stigma associated with transgender community (Photo: Instagram/Waqar J. Khan)

Pakistan's first trans model hits back against transphobia
The march saw demands being voiced by a wide section of society -- from the demand to live free of fear to calls to break down patriarchal mindsets (Photo: PTI/Instagram)

Hundreds come out for Delhi Queer Pride Parade
Domestic violence is known to be the most unreported crime in the world for both men and women (Photo: Instagram)

Gritty photos raise highlight need to address domestic violence
Photographer Adrian Sommeling uses his incredible photo manipulation skills to bring the fantasy world in his mind to life. His son often plays a central character in these imaginative scenes. (Photo: Instagram/ @adrian_sommeling)

Digital artist photoshops son into surreal scenarios
Santa Claus, giant cartoon balloons and whimsical floats were protected by sand-filled dump trucks and bomb-sniffing dogs as the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade wound its way through the streets of Manhattan under heavy security. (Photo: AP)

Revellers flock to the Thanksgiving Parade 2016 in New York
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Six-year-old Kashmiri boy clinches gold in Asian Karate Championship

Mansoor has now qualified for the World Championship. (Photo: ANI Twitter)
 

Woman shocked discover that $700 Sphynx cat is actually a normal cat shaved

The cat was in a lot of pain (Photo: YouTube)
 

Google dedicates doodle to commemorate Jagdish Chandra Bose's 158th birthday

He has a crater on the moon named after him (Photo: PTI)
 

Gilehriyaan: A chance meeting with liberty;Geeta frees herself from Bappu's clutches

Geeta breaks free from the shackles of her stern Bappu’s world.
 

Aamir Khan’s loyal cook a suspect in thievery case, family upset with his silence

Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao.
 

Watch: Virat Kohli dances at Yuvraj Singh and Hazel Keech's pre-wedding ceremony

Virat Kohli danced during the pre-wedding ceremony of Yuvraj Singh and Hazel Keech. (Photo: Virat Kohli Facebook)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Middle East

Desperate to return home, Indian man walks 1,000 km to Dubai court

Representational image

ISIS arrests shopkeepers for hiking prices in nearly besieged Mosul

Image for representational purpose only

Yazidis risk all to flee ISIS in northern Iraq

U.N. investigators said in a report in June that ISIS is committing genocide against the Yazidis in Syria and Iraq. (Photo: AP/Representational image)

Indian man gives Rs 1 million to compatriot living on terrace in UAE

Sajeev Rajan, an electrician in his early forties, belongs to Kollam in Kerala where his wife, two children and ageing parents live. (Photo: Facebook)

Israel arrests 12 on suspicion of arson after mass wildfires

Wildfires burn in Haifa, Israel. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2016 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham