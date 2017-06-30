World, Middle East

Qatar says Gulf nations’ demands ‘impossible’ to meet, allegations untrue

REUTERS
Published Jun 30, 2017, 8:39 am IST
Updated Jun 30, 2017, 8:52 am IST
A Qatar statement said that they could not sever links with ISIS, al-Qaeda and Hezbollah because no such links existed.
Sheikh Mohammed has called the demands by the four Arab countries 'unreasonable' and said setting a deadline impinged on Qatar's sovereignty. (Photo: AP)
 Sheikh Mohammed has called the demands by the four Arab countries 'unreasonable' and said setting a deadline impinged on Qatar's sovereignty. (Photo: AP)

Doha: Qatar said on Thursday it was working with the United States and Kuwait to respond to a list of demands presented by Arab states who have accused Doha of supporting terrorism, an allegation that ignited a regional crisis between the US allies.

The feud erupted on June 5 when Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Egypt severed diplomatic and travel links with Qatar, accusing it also of courting regional foe Iran. Qatar denies the allegations.

Doha was ready to discuss "legitimate issues" with Arab states to end the crisis but some demands were impossible to meet because the underlying accusation was untrue, Qatari Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman al-Thani said in a statement earlier on Thursday.

"We cannot 'sever links with so-called Islamic State, al-Qaeda and Lebanese Shia terrorist group Hezbollah' because no such links exist," the statement said. "And we cannot 'expel any members of Iran's Revolutionary Guard' because there are none in Qatar."

The four countries have sent Doha a list of 13 demands, including closing the state-funded Al Jazeera television station and reducing ties to Iran, an official of one of the four countries said. They gave Doha 10 days to comply.

The deadline is expected to expire on Sunday. Kuwait, which retained ties with Qatar, is trying to mediate in the dispute with the support of the United States.

In Washington on Thursday, Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman al-Thani told reporters that Qatar, together with the Americans and Kuwaitis, was preparing responses.

"We have to set the conditions first in order to pursue these negotiations," Sheikh Mohammed said.

At a later event, Sheikh Mohammed said the future of the six-nation Gulf Cooperation Council could be at risk. The security group comprises Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Bahrain, Kuwait and Oman.

"We believe this is a big question mark for the future of the GCC," the foreign minister said in response to a question.

The group was formed to guard against external threats, he said, adding: "When the threat is coming from inside the GCC, there is a suspicion about the sustainability of the organization."

Sheikh Mohammed has called the demands by the four Arab countries "unreasonable" and said setting a deadline impinged on Qatar's sovereignty.

Doha was ready to discuss "legitimate issues" with Arab states to end the crisis but some demands were impossible to meet because the underlying accusation was untrue, the foreign minister said in a statement earlier on Thursday.

"We cannot 'sever links with so-called Islamic State, al-Qaeda and Lebanese Shia militant group Hezbollah' because no such links exist," the statement said. "And we cannot 'expel any members of Iran's Revolutionary Guard' because there are none in Qatar."

The director of Qatar's World Trade Organization office, Ali Alwaleed al-Thani, said Qatar was considering a complaint at the WTO against a "blockade" by the Arab states.

The UAE ambassador to Russia has said Qatar could face fresh sanctions if it does not comply with the demands. The Gulf states could ask their trading partners to choose between working with them or Doha, he said in a newspaper interview.

NATO ally Turkey has backed Doha in the rift. Qatar's defence minister is due to visit Ankara on Friday and will hold talks with his Turkish counterpart, sources at Turkey's defence ministry said.

A new contingent of Turkish forces had arrived in Doha, Al Jazeera reported.

Tags: gulf crisis, gulf nations' demands, gulf nations, qatar crisis
Location: Qatar, Doha, Doha

 




Related Stories

Kuwait’s Emir Sheikh Sabah Al Ahmad Al Sabah, left, with Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani. (Photo: AP)

Gulf crisis: Arab states don’t seek ‘regime change’ in Qatar, says UAE official

The four countries presented a 13-point list of demands to Qatar through mediator Kuwait on Thursday and gave it 10 days to comply.
24 Jun 2017 6:54 PM
Qatar's foreign minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani (Photo: AP)

Gulf crisis: Nobody can interfere in our foreign policy, says Qatar minister

Qatar's foreign minister said that the country doesn't see military solution as an option to the Gulf crisis.
08 Jun 2017 9:40 PM
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Activities at surface of sun to change: NASA

The sun follows roughly an 11-year cycle.
 

Could Apple's next big thing be a car?

Apple co-founder Steve Jobs, who died in 2011, contemplated putting the company's hardware and software smarts to work in a car nearly a decade ago.
 

UK school employs puppy to help children cope with exam stress

The puppy is said to have an ability to work out if students are stressed, and can help calm them down. (Representational Image)
 

Hacked AIFF Twitter account posts anti-Modi tweets

Narendra Modi had condemned cow vigilantism after the mob lynching of Junaid Khan. (Photo: AP)
 

After Australian Open triumph, Kidambi Srikanth climbs up 3 spots to world no 8

Kidambi Srikanth is the lone Indian shuttler to figure in the top-10 of men's singles ranking after climbing up three places.(Photo: AP)
 

Last day for Aadhaar-PAN linking is not July 1; here's how you do it

Representational Image.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Middle East

Iraq recaptures Nuri mosque, declares end to ISIS caliphate

Mosul's iconic Nuri mosque (Photo: AP)

Qatar's defence minister to visit Turkey amid base controversy

Qatari premier Abdullah bin Nasser bin Khalifa Al-Thani. (Photo: AFP)

Iraq military says it has retaken iconic Mosul mosque from ISIS

An aerial view of the destroyed landmark al-Nuri mosque in the Old City of Mosul, Iraq. Abdul Wahab al-Saadi, an Iraqi commander said Thursday (Photo: AP)

Dubai ruler writes poem to urge Qatar to concede demands of Saudi allies

Prime Minister of the United Arab Emirates Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al-Maktoum (Photo: AFP)

Iraq: Starved Yazidi sex slave tricked to eat her 1-yr-old son by ISIS handlers

According to ISIS, Yazidis are neither Arab nor Muslim and believe that they are ‘devil-worshippers’.(Photo: Representational Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham