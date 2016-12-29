World, Middle East

US coalition says senior Islamic State commander Kuwaiti killed in Syria

REUTERS
Published Dec 29, 2016, 2:54 pm IST
Updated Dec 29, 2016, 5:34 pm IST
It was reported, Abu Jandal al-Kuwaiti, a member of Islamic State's war committee, was killed on Monday.
US-backed alliance of Kurdish and Arab fighters. (Photo: File)
 US-backed alliance of Kurdish and Arab fighters. (Photo: File)

Raqqa: One of Islamic State's top commanders in Syria has been killed in a US-led coalition air strike, the coalition's spokesman said on Thursday, corroborating an earlier report.

Abu Jandal al-Kuwaiti, a member of Islamic State's war committee, was killed on Monday by the Tabqa Dam, a strategic objective in northern Syria near Raqqa city, the jihadists' main stronghold in the country, the spokesman said.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, which monitors the war, had reported on Tuesday his probable death in combat as the militants sought to stave off an advance towards the dam by the US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF).

Islamic State has yet to confirm Kuwaiti's death.

Kuwaiti was involved in Islamic State's retaking of the ancient city of Palmyra earlier in December and then went to Tabqa to help shore up the jihadists' defences against the SDF, the coalition said.

"Abu Jandal was involved in the use of suicide vehicles, IEDs (improvised explosive devices) and chemical weapons against the SDF...his death will degrade ISIL's ability to defend Raqqa and launch external operations against the West," the statement said.

The SDF alliance includes the Kurdish YPG militia and is supported by US-led coalition air strikes in northern Syria in its fight against Islamic State.

Tags: islamic state, raqqa, coalition forces, abu jandal al-kuwaiti
Location: Syria, al-Raqqa, al-Raqqa

Business Gallery

It is heartening to see our favorite celebs going out of the way and indulging in philanthropy and even in areas of their interest like John Abraham in North East United Football Club, Mahesh Bhupati in Sports365 and many more. But when popular people back startups which are nowhere related makes us commend them for enabling and encouraging the startup India to stand up! Hoping that more celebs and popular people will back innovative startups to enable their dreams; here are top 5 non-related backing by celebs till date:

Shocking: Top 5 weird startup investments by celebs till date
Ther are a few too many cars that are meant to be 'art on wheels'. The ones who have these art pay a hefty amount towards ownership and maintenance. Moreover, owners more often use them to show off their wealth. Scroll ahead to check out some of the most expensive cars available in India with a whopping price tag. (Source: CarDekho)

Yearender 2016: Most expensive cars
Daimler Trucks along with Mercedes-Benz is offering the first fully electric Urban eTruck.

Mercedes shows off its first, fully electric truck
Rolls-Royce has announced the ‘Dawn’ to the luxury convertibles portfolio of Indian cars, Rolls-Royce has joined the game with a price tag of Rs 6.25 crore..

Rolls-Royce Dawn convertible launched in India for Rs 6.25 crore
The low-budget car segment is pretty hot and presently, Kwid, the new entrant from Renault is heavily contending against the well-known veteran Maruti’s Alto. The main elements that differentiate the two cars are fuel efficiency, comfort, design and a few more areas. Check out a detailed comparison between the two low-budget family hatchbacks, which are almost identically priced.

Budget car comparison: Kwid takes on the Alto
If you are looking for a car within a budget of Rs 10 lakh, there are several out there. However, if you are willing to wait for some new cars and upgraded variants to the present ones, we have listed 16 such cars that are scheduled to release in 2016. (Source: CarDekho)

16 upcoming cars below Rs 10 lakh
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

'A little fiction is added in biopics': Aamir Khan on real life coach's allegations

Aamir Khan
 

Stray dog in Kerala accompanies Sabarimala pilgrim on 600 km journey

Malu guarded Naveen's belonging and even acted as his wake up alarm (Photo: Facebook)
 

It’s a woman’s choice what to wear, says Azharuddin's first wife Naureen

Mohammed Shami was trolled on Facebook because his wife was seen wearing a sleeveless dress in a picture. (Photo: Mohammed Shami/Twitter)
 

Salman Khan is quite the charming youngster in these throwback pictures

The pictures were shared on social media by Farah Khan and Govinda.
 

A decade later, Saddam 'lives on' in Baghdad shop

Saddam Hussein. (Photo: AFP)
 

Kolkata restaurant asks woman to leave for complaining about man leering

The post reflects what Das called a passive support for such people from society (Photo: Facebook)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Middle East

Indian falls to death in UAE's Sharjah while peeping into ladies' room

Sharjah Police said they received a call about the incident and soon after arrived at the site, where the man was found dead in a pool of blood. (Representational image)

Israel's attorney-general orders criminal probe against PM Netanyahu: TV

Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu. (Photo: File)

Iraqi troops resume Mosul fight after 2-week lull

Iraqi Army soldiers celebrate as they hold a flag of the Islamic State group they captured during a military operation to regain control of a village outside Mosul, Iraq. (Photo: AP)

Graves of the living: Images of homeless sleeping in cemetery shock Iran

One of the many homeless dwellers in a cemetery in the town of Shahriar, near Iran’s capital Tehran. (Photo: Representational)

Israel Cabinet minister calls Kerry speech 'pathetic'

Public Security Minister Gilad Erdan. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2016 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham