Indian falls to death in UAE's Sharjah while peeping into ladies' room

PTI
Published Dec 29, 2016, 3:18 pm IST
Updated Dec 29, 2016, 3:21 pm IST
Initial investigations revealed no criminal act behind the death of the man.
Sharjah Police said they received a call about the incident and soon after arrived at the site, where the man was found dead in a pool of blood. (Representational image)
Sharjah: A 28-year-old Indian man has died in the UAE after falling from a high-rise building in Sharjah while trying to peep into the room of women living in the opposite building, a media report said on Thursday.

The man, who was not identified in the Khaleej Times report, fell as he lost balance while standing and looking into the room of the women in Sharjah Industrial Area number 8, a witness told police.

Sharjah Police said they received a call about the incident and soon after arrived at the site, where the man was found dead in a pool of blood.

He was rushed to the hospital and then to forensic laboratory, the report said.

The police took the fingerprints of the victim and gathered evidence. Initial investigations revealed no criminal act behind the death of the man, it said.

Tags: sharjah industrial area, sarjah, ladies' room, uae
Location: United Arab Emirates, Sharja, Sharja

