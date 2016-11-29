World, Middle East

Pakistani man jailed for sexually abusing 8-yr-old Indian girl in Dubai

PTI
Published Nov 29, 2016, 8:51 pm IST
Updated Nov 29, 2016, 8:51 pm IST
The 21-year-old man was found guilty of groping and kissing the minor and ordered his deportation.
(Representational Image)
 (Representational Image)

Dubai: A Pakistani man has been sentenced to six months in jail for sexually abusing and threatening to kill an 8-year-old Indian girl here.

The Court of First Instance found the 21-year-old man guilty of groping and kissing the minor and ordered his deportation.

The Pakistani perpetrator, who is a site supervisor, sexually abused the girl from India and then threatened to kill her if she informed anyone, Khaleej Times reported.

The incident took place on August 29. The court sentenced him to 6 months in jail yesterday and ordered his deportation, it said.

The victim said the man had lured her and her little brother to play hide and seek outside their apartment in Al Rafa.

"When my brother hid, that man asked me to sit on the stairs. He then came close to me," she told the investigator.

She said that she became upset and slapped the man after he kissed her and bit her neck, prompting the perpetrator to threaten to kill her.

"She looked afraid of something. She told me what happened and how she was threatened," The girl's father, a 40-year-old accountant, said.

The forensic report showed a mark that looked like a bruise, on the girl's neck.

Tags: sexual abuse, child abuse, groping, pakistani man

Entertainment Gallery

Several Bollywood stars were snapped at various locations in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Aamir, Kangana, Deepika, Hrithik, Ranveer, other stars step out in style
Shah Rukh Khan and several other celebrities were spotted at Salman Khan's residence late Monday for a bash. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Shah Rukh comes out to party with Salman, other stars
Several B-Town celebrities were snapped at the aiport and other locations in Mumbai on Sunday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Hrithik, Varun, Parineeti, Vidya, Alia, other stars are a visual treat
Ranveer Singh and Vaani Kapoor promoted their film 'Befikre' on the reality show 'Super Dancer' on Sunday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Ranveer, Vaani bond with kids while promoting Befikre on reality show
On Saturday, Alia Bhatt, Saif Ali Khan, Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu stepped out to show their support for animals at an adoption camp which was held in Mumbai. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Alia, Saif, Soha and Kunal urge fans to take a furry buddy home
Looking gorgeous as ever, Shilpa Shetty debuted her new hair colour, while Varun Dhawan kept it easy and casual and our shutterbug captured it all. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Shilpa Shetty flaunts new hair colour, while Varun keeps it casual
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Virat Kohli’s ‘class act’ in Mohali

Virat Kohli displayed his softer side on the ground in Mohali. (Photo: PTI)
 

Virat Kohli & co. to attend Yuvraj Singh’s wedding

The Indian team is set to attend Yuvraj singh's wedding on Tuesday, after finishing off the Mohali Test by the fourth day. (Photo: AP)
 

Ranveer finally comments on Ranbir's 'make babies with Deepika' remark!

While on the show, Ranveer kept mum and avoided commenting on Ranbir's remark, the actor recently got vocal while promoting 'Befikre'.
 

Salman 'decides' release date of SRK-Anushka's film, stars banter merrily

SRK also has a Republic Day release in 2017, with Rahul Dholakia's 'Raees'.
 

Arjun miffed over regional newspaper disrespecting his deceased mother

Arjun will soon be seen with his uncle Anil Kapoor, in Anees Bazmee's 'Mubarakan'.
 

Katrina's bikini pictures from Maldives will give you major vacation goals!

Katrina Kaif
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Middle East

ISIS arrests shopkeepers for hiking prices in nearly besieged Mosul

Image for representational purpose only

Yazidis risk all to flee ISIS in northern Iraq

U.N. investigators said in a report in June that ISIS is committing genocide against the Yazidis in Syria and Iraq. (Photo: AP/Representational image)

Indian man gives Rs 1 million to compatriot living on terrace in UAE

Sajeev Rajan, an electrician in his early forties, belongs to Kollam in Kerala where his wife, two children and ageing parents live. (Photo: Facebook)

Israel arrests 12 on suspicion of arson after mass wildfires

Wildfires burn in Haifa, Israel. (Photo: AP)

As 'caliphate' shrinks, ISIS struggles to maintain foothold in Egypt

The jihadists are increasingly encircled in the peninsula, with the military razing sections of a town bordering the Palestinian Gaza Strip to create a buffer zone and destroying tunnels there, while setting up checkpoints on routes out. (Representational Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2016 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham