Pakistani man jailed for sexually abusing 8-yr-old Indian girl in Dubai

Dubai: A Pakistani man has been sentenced to six months in jail for sexually abusing and threatening to kill an 8-year-old Indian girl here.

The Court of First Instance found the 21-year-old man guilty of groping and kissing the minor and ordered his deportation.

The Pakistani perpetrator, who is a site supervisor, sexually abused the girl from India and then threatened to kill her if she informed anyone, Khaleej Times reported.

The incident took place on August 29. The court sentenced him to 6 months in jail yesterday and ordered his deportation, it said.

The victim said the man had lured her and her little brother to play hide and seek outside their apartment in Al Rafa.

"When my brother hid, that man asked me to sit on the stairs. He then came close to me," she told the investigator.

She said that she became upset and slapped the man after he kissed her and bit her neck, prompting the perpetrator to threaten to kill her.

"She looked afraid of something. She told me what happened and how she was threatened," The girl's father, a 40-year-old accountant, said.

The forensic report showed a mark that looked like a bruise, on the girl's neck.