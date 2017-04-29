World, Middle East

40 killed, 70 wounded in rebel-jihadist clashes near Damascus

AFP
Published Apr 29, 2017, 9:42 am IST
Updated Apr 29, 2017, 10:12 am IST
In May 2016, more than 300 people were killed in a battle between the two sides.
Jaish al-Islam said its opponents had provoked the clashes by harassing reinforcements (Photo: AP)
 Jaish al-Islam said its opponents had provoked the clashes by harassing reinforcements (Photo: AP)

Damascus: Fierce clashes between jihadists and Islamist rebels near Damascus left at least 40 dead and 70 wounded on Friday, a monitoring group said.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said the clashes pitted the Saudi-backed rebel faction Jaish al-Islam (Army of Islam) against Fateh al-Sham, Al-Qaeda’s former branch in Syria, and Faylaq al-Rahman, which is backed by Qatar and Turkey.

“There were at least 15 dead among the ranks of Jaish al-Islam and 23 among its adversaries” as well as two civilians, the Britain-based Observatory said. Another 70 were wounded.

Jaish al-Islam said its opponents had provoked the clashes by harassing reinforcements headed for Qabun, east of the Syrian capital, a front with regime forces.

Faylaq al-Rahman denied the allegation. In May 2016, more than 300 people were killed in a battle between the two sides.

Tags: human rights, islamist rebels, jaish al-islam
Location: Syria, Damascus, Damascus

Entertainment Gallery

Bollywood stars have no qualms flaunting their style and swagger, be it the airport or the gym. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Snapped: Ranveer, Ajay, Kat, Sunny Leone, others get the fans drooling
On Thursday morning, veteran Bollywood actor Vinod Khanna passed away at the age of 70 in Mumbai due to advanced bladder carcinoma. The entire industry along with Amitabh Bachchan, Rishi Kapoor, Jackie Shroff, Ramesh Sippy attended the actor's funeral. They were seen passing their condolences to the actor's family. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Vinod Khanna funeral: Bachchans, Rishi Kapoor and others came to pay homage
Vinod Khanna, who impressed audiences with his versatile acting over more than four decades, and also ventured into politics, passed away at the age of 70 on Thursday. Here we take a look at some of the most notable events of his career.

Vinod Khanna: Timeline of most important events in the actor-MP's life
Priyanka Chopra had a busy Wednesday as she attended a press event for her film 'Baywatch', visited Facebook office and threw a bash for Bollywood celebrities in Mumbai. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Priyanka Chopra's party turns out to be a star-studded affair
Paparazzi had a field day on Tuesday as they spotted Bollywood stars at various locations in Mumbai. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Ranbir, Anushka, Parineeti, Kareena, other stars are sheer delight
Priyanka Chopra hosted a bash late Tuesday for the team of her Marathi production 'Ventilator' that bagged three National Awards. (Photos: Viral Bhayani/ Twitter/ Instagram)

Priyanka celebrates National Awards for Ventilator with the team of film
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

SpaceX reusable rocket to launch US Army payload on Sunday

The attempt is part of SpaceX's effort to make rocket parts recyclable, rather than jettisoning the costly components after each launch.
 

Goa: SpiceJet flight takes off without informing passengers

SpiceJet flight. (Photo: PTI/Representational)
 

Facebook adds India specific features, focuses on communities

The company also announced the launch of India-specific filters and stickers on the Facebook Camera
 

Samsung fans rejoice, Galaxy Note 8 confirmed

This information dismisses all the rumours about Samsung killing the Galaxy Note series of its flagship smartphones.
 

Bangladeshi girl with three legs can walk again after rare surgery

The surgery was conducted at the Monash Chidren's Hospital after a part of the third leg was already cut off in Bangladesh. (Photo: AFP)
 

This 3-year-old boy will blow your mind with his athletic abilities

The Iranian boy has over 807,000 followers and very often seems like a superhero to many people. (Photo: Instagram/arat)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Middle East

Erdogan says Turkey may open new page with Trump administration

President Erdogan praised Donald Trump for showing a 'more determined' approach than Obama against the regime of President Bashar al-Assad after the air strikes this month that followed a suspected chemical attack. (Photo: AP)

Dubai: Kerala woman hangs self after argument; husband attempts suicide

The police found a suicide note inside the flat written by the woman (Representational image)

Damascus airport explosion caused by Israeli air strike: report

(Photo: AFP/Representational)

Afghanistan arrests 35 soldiers after Taliban attack on Mazar-i-Sharif army base

Gunmen in military trucks and wearing suicide vests stormed the base (Photo: AP)

Saudi council rejects proposal for female sports colleges

Physical education is not on the curriculum for Saudi girls in public schools (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham