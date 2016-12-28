World, Middle East

Sharjah: Pakistani man kills Indian shop owner over dispute

PTI
Published Dec 28, 2016, 9:21 pm IST
Updated Dec 28, 2016, 9:21 pm IST
During the interrogation, the murderer told the police that he killed the Indian national over a financial dispute.
Representational Image. (Photo: File)
 Representational Image. (Photo: File)

Sharjah: A 52-year-old Indian grocery shopowner in Sharjah has been stabbed to death by a Pakistani man over a financial dispute and police have arrested the alleged murderer, media reports said on Wednesday.

Mohammed Ali, owner of a grocery in Sharjah's Maysaloon area, was murdered by a 42-year-old Pakistani man, Sharjah Police said.

The Sharjah Police on Tuesday said they arrested the Pakistani national in less than 12 hours after he committed the murder.

The Indian national was found with multiple stab wounds in a pool of blood inside Majestic Supermarket, Khaleej Times reported, quoting the police as saying.

The police said that they received a call about the incident on Tuesday morning. A team of officers from Forensics, Patrol and Ambulance rushed to spot and found the victim. However, they could not save him and he succumbed to his injuries.

The body has been transferred to Al Kuwaiti Hospital and later to the forensic laboratory. Police have launched an investigation into the death, Gulf News reported.

The police immediately formed a team of officers to identify and arrest the murderer. The team made a thorough search and located the murderer. The police entrapped and arrested him at an undisclosed location in the emirate.

During the interrogation, the murderer told the police that he killed the Indian national over a financial dispute.

Based on his confession, the case has been referred to the public prosecution, reports said.

Tags: shooting, execution, sharjah, financial dispute
Location: United Arab Emirates, Sharja, Sharja

Technology Gallery

DJI Mavic Pro | Camera: 12MP | Video: 4K at 30 FPS | Max Flight Time: 27 minutes | Max Speed: 40mph in Sport mode without wind | Notable attributes: battery life, portability

Yearender 2016: The drone story
Fitness trackers have come a long way. They are much more than glorified pedometers. Let's take a look at the best fitness bands of 2017.

Yearender 2016: Keeping fit with these bands
Here are the best smartwatches that were launched in 2016. All entries in this list will work with both iPhone and Android smartphones. Although Android Wear smartwatches can work with an Apple iPhone, they will not deliver the same functionality as when connected to an Android smartphone.

Yearender 2016: Keeping time, the smart way
2016 has been a year full of incredible and unexpected launches when it comes to action cameras. Thus, it can be tricky to find the right camera for you. (In picture: Graava camera)

Yearender 2016: All the action on these cameras
Over the past few years, laptops have successfully managed to replace the good-old desktops that were a part of every household around five years back. However, things stand changed today, as customers are swiftly shifting to portable devices which can still be placed on their laps.

Yearender 2016: Over the top, but still on the lap
Concept cars are a staple at major auto shows. So what happens when desginers are given free reign to theorise about the future? Find out. (Image: BMW’S VISION NEXT 100)

Yearender 2016: Still a concept, when reality?
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Aamir's Dangal loved by all except Geeta, Babita Phogat's real life coach

Scene from the film
 

Boss takes 800 employees for a free Caribbean cruise to reward them

The boss was pleased with employees for achieving target (Photo: Facebook)
 

More trouble for OK Jaanu, to face Deepika-Vin Diesel's xXx at box-office

'OK Jaanu' is a remake of Mani Ratnam's 'OK Kanmani,' whcih was a critical and commercial success.
 

Near collision of two aircrafts triggers caption battle on Twitter

Tweeple even compared the image to a face off between politicians (Photo: Twitter)
 

Anushka and Virat spend the holidays together in the company of their parents!

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma
 

Ban food names such as 'vegetarian schnitzel': German minister

Christian Schmidt. (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Middle East

Israel Cabinet minister calls Kerry speech 'pathetic'

Public Security Minister Gilad Erdan. (Photo: AP)

Air strikes kill 22 civilians in eastern Syria

Image for representational purpose only

Gunmen abduct Iraqi journalist from her Baghdad home

rotesters chant slogans demanding the release of kidnapped journalist Afrah Shawqi al-Qaisi, seen in posters, during a demonstration, in Baghdad. (Photo: AP)

Kerala man stabbed to death in his shop in UAE's Sarjah

Mohammed Ali, who had been living in the UAE for 30 years and was running supermarket business in Maysaloon and other areas, was found dead outside his Majestic Supermarket. (Representational Image)

Iraqi PM Haider al-Abadi says 3 months needed to rout ISIS

Iraqi Prime Minister Haider Al-Abadi (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2016 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham