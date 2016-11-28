‘Tonight we have no house, it's bombed,’ 7-yr-old Syrian girl tweets tragedy

Aleppo: Surrounded by smoke from the explosion that destroyed her home, seven-year-old Bana Alabed who gained fame for tweeting about her life in Aleppo, does not sport the smile that warmed a million hearts in her previous post. Her hair which is usually tied in neat pigtails is dishevelled as she stares mournfully in the void, her tweet announcing the tragedy that has struck her family - “Tonight we have no house, it's bombed & I got in rubble. I saw deaths and I almost died.”

Bana’s house was bombed on Sunday and the young girl was sure death would knock on their door.

“Under heavy bombardments now, can't be alive anymore. When we die, keep talking for 200,000 still inside,” Bana had tweeted, just hours before her house was destroyed.

Her account gives a poignant human face to a nearly six-year conflict pitting President Bashar al-Assad against rebels seeking to oust him, in which hundreds of thousands of people have been killed and millions forced from their homes.

Renewed air strikes, after a pause that lasted several weeks, have worsened conditions in Aleppo's rebel-held east, where residents are short of food, medicine and fuel.

On her Twitter account, which is managed by her mother, Alabed shares pictures of the city's bombed buildings and of herself at home.

"Good afternoon from #Aleppo I'm reading to forget the war," she said in one post showing Alabed with a book and a doll. A picture posted on Thursday of smoke in the sky had the caption "Good morning from #Aleppo. We are still alive. - Bana."

Asked about what they hoped to achieve, Alabed's mother Fatemah had said: "Effort to show people our (lives) so they can act. We only tweet what we think of. The video is near our home, our neighborhood (is) in ruin".

The seven-year-old's tweets have gained attention from at least one prominent user of the micro-blogging site.

When Fatemah tweeted "Harry Potter" author J.K. Rowling about her daughter wanting to read one of her stories, the writer and her agent quickly responded.

Fatemah said Alabed had since received "Harry Potter" ebooks and would start reading them. Alabed tweeted her thanks with a picture to which the author replied: "Love you too, Bana! Thinking of you, keep safe #Aleppo".