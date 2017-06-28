World, Middle East

Iraq: Starved Yazidi sex slave tricked to eat her 1-yr-old son by ISIS handlers

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Jun 28, 2017, 9:26 pm IST
Updated Jun 28, 2017, 9:33 pm IST
Iraqi MP in interview said, 'ISIS handlers brought her a plate of rice and meat. She ate that food because was very hungry.'
According to ISIS, Yazidis are neither Arab nor Muslim and believe that they are ‘devil-worshippers’.(Photo: Representational Image)
 According to ISIS, Yazidis are neither Arab nor Muslim and believe that they are ‘devil-worshippers’.(Photo: Representational Image)

Baghdad: A Yazidi sex slave unknowingly ate her one-year-old son, who was killed, cooked and served by Islamic State fanatics after starving her for three days, an Iraqi lawmaker said during a television interview.

According to a report in Daily Mail, the woman was held captive for days in a cellar without food and water before she was deceived to eat the ‘food’ served by her ISIS handlers, Iraqi MP Vian Dakhill said during her interview to Egyptian TV channel Extra News.

Dakhill said, “ISIS handlers, who kept woman hungry for three days, brought her a plate of rice and meat. She ate that food because was very hungry.”

When she was done eating, the militants told her that “We cooked your one-year-old son who we took from you, and this is what you just ate", the lawmaker said to the interviewer.

The lawmaker broke down live while recollecting the ghastly, unfortunate incident following which the interview was stopped for minutes.

The lawmaker further stating atrocities of extremists said, in another incident, a 10-year-old girl was raped to death in front of her father and five sisters.

With a rush of emotions, Dakhill said “The question that we ask yourselves is: "Why? Why did these savages do this to us?”

According to ISIS, Yazidis are neither Arab nor Muslim and believe that they are ‘devil-worshippers’.

From its inception, seven years back, ISIS jihadists has captured Yazidi women and turned them into sex slaves to be sold and exchanged across their self-proclaimed 'caliphate'.

Around 3,000 of them are believed to remain in captivity. A number of mass Yazidi graves were uncovered in 2015.

Tags: vian dakhill, iraqi mp, isis handlers, yazidi sex slave
Location: Iraq, Baghdad, Baghdad

 




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Report on Kerala Bank gets cabinet nod

Representational Image.
 

Kylie Jenner drops a bomb on Instagram with this topless picture, smoking weed!

Kylie Jenner (Pic courtesy: Instagram/ kyliejenner).
 

WATCH: Govt posts video on 'simple and easy' GST return filing

Representational Image.
 

Shah Rukh considering Salman for a cameo in his Aanand L Rai film

The stalwarts of Bollywood- Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan.
 

Uranus' magnetic field flips on and off like a light switch

This is much different from Earth's magnetosphere, which typically only switches between open and closed in response to changes in the solar wind.
 

Neerja producers issue clarification on cheating accusation by the Bhanot family

A still from the film 'Neerja.'
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Middle East

Narendra Modi to make history, first Indian PM to visit Israel

Prime Minister Narendra Modi waves during his recent visit to United States (Photo: PTI)

Wake up! World's most important PM, Narendra Modi is coming: Israeli daily

Prime Minister Narendra Modi after adressing the Indian diaspora at the community programme in Washington DC (Photo: Narendra Modi/Twitter)

Qatar slams Saudi says you can't list demands and refuse to negotiate

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson walks with ‎Qatari Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani (Photo: AP)

Iran says US travel ban is ‘racist’ and ‘unfair’

The US Supreme Court . (Photo: AP)

Fresh economic sanctions on Qatar being considered: UAE envoy to Russia

Qatari premier Abdullah bin Nasser bin Khalifa Al-Thani. (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham