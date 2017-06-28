World, Middle East

Narendra Modi to make history, first Indian PM to visit Israel

Published Jun 28, 2017, 7:36 pm IST
Modi will have detailed discussions with Prime Minister Netanyahu on all matters of mutual interest and will also call on President Rivlin.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi waves during his recent visit to United States (Photo: PTI)
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Israel from July 4-6, at the invitation of his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu. This will be the first ever visit of an Indian Prime Minister to Israel.

During the visit, the Prime Minister will have detailed discussions with Prime Minister Netanyahu on all matters of mutual interest and will also call on President Rivlin.

Elements of his programme include homage to Indian soldiers at the Indian Cemetery in Haifa and address to the Indian community at an event in Tel Aviv.

India established diplomatic relations with Israel in 1992 and since then the relationship has evolved into a multi-dimensional partnership.

"This year both the countries are commemorating 25 years of diplomatic relations and the visit of the Prime Minister will provide an impetus for deeper bilateral engagement in areas of mutual interest," the Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement.

"Next week, the Indian Prime Minister, my friend, Narendra Modi will arrive in Israel, This is an historic visit to Israel. In the 70 years of the country's existence no Indian Prime Minister has ever visited and this is further expression of the State of Israel's military, economic and diplomatic strength," Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced at a weekly cabinet meeting on Sunday.

Netanhayu added that cabinet will also approve decisions regarding ties with India that will pass include increasing exports, deepening cooperation in the fields of water and agriculture, establishing a joint fund for research and innovation, and increasing Indian tourism to Israel.

Earlier in November last year, Israeli President Reuven Rivlin came to India on a week-long state visit - the first by an Israeli President in nearly 20 years.

Indian President Pranab Mukherjee visited Israel in October 2015, symbolizing the growing partnership between the two nations.

