Iran's Rouhani to Trump: 'Now is not the time to build walls'

Tehran: Iranian President Hassan Rouhani criticised his US counterpart Donald Trump on Saturday, saying now was "not the time to build walls between nations".

"They have forgotten that the Berlin Wall collapsed many years ago. Even if there are walls between nations, they must be removed," Rouhani said at a tourism convention in Tehran.

His remarks came after Trump ordered construction of a wall along the US-Mexico border and imposed tough new controls on travellers from seven Muslim countries, among them Iran.