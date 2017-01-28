 LIVE !  :  The Williams sisters have gone on to mesmerise the Tennis world, winning a total of 29 times between themselves. (Photo: AP) Australian Open final LIVE, Serena Williams takes 1st set 6-4, Venus struggles
 
Iran's Rouhani to Trump: 'Now is not the time to build walls'

AFP
Published Jan 28, 2017, 1:45 pm IST
Updated Jan 28, 2017, 2:01 pm IST
They have forgotten that the Berlin Wall collapsed many years ago, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said.
Iran President Hassan Rouhani (Photo: AP)
 Iran President Hassan Rouhani (Photo: AP)

Tehran: Iranian President Hassan Rouhani criticised his US counterpart Donald Trump on Saturday, saying now was "not the time to build walls between nations".

"They have forgotten that the Berlin Wall collapsed many years ago. Even if there are walls between nations, they must be removed," Rouhani said at a tourism convention in Tehran.

His remarks came after Trump ordered construction of a wall along the US-Mexico border and imposed tough new controls on travellers from seven Muslim countries, among them Iran.

Tags: donald trump, hassan rouhani, mexico border wall, iran president

