Rocket lands near Kabul airport after US Defense Secretary arrives: official

AFP
Published Sep 27, 2017, 1:00 pm IST
Updated Sep 27, 2017, 1:00 pm IST
Interior ministry spokesman Najib Danish said there was no immediate claim of responsibility. 
US Defense Secretary Jim Mattis arrived in the Afghan capital for talks. (Photo: File | PTI)
Kabul: A rocket landed near Kabul's international airport on Wednesday shortly after US Defense Secretary Jim Mattis arrived in the Afghan capital for talks, an official said.

"A rocket landed near the airport this morning. No casualties reported," interior ministry spokesman Najib Danish said in a tweet.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility. 

Location: Afghanistan, Kabol, Kabul




