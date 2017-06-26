World, Middle East

Iran's policy is to develop more relations with Doha: Prez Rouhani

AFP
Published Jun 26, 2017, 12:09 pm IST
Updated Jun 26, 2017, 12:29 pm IST
Hassan Rouhani added that threats and sanctions were not the correct way of solving problems between countries.
Iranian President Hassan Rouhani. (Photo: AP)
 Iranian President Hassan Rouhani. (Photo: AP)

Tehran: Iranian President Hassan Rouhani on Sunday said his country wants to bolster ties with Qatar and rejected a Saudi-led blockade of the Gulf Arab emirate.

"Iran's policy is to develop more and more its relations with Doha," Rouhani said in a phone conversation with the emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani, according to the presidency website.

"Tehran stands alongside the people and government of Qatar and we believe that... pressure, threats and sanctions are not a good solution to solve problems" between countries of the region, Rouhani added.

Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain are among several countries which announced on June 5 the suspension of all ties to Qatar, accusing it of support for extremist groups, a claim Doha denies.

They have also closed their airspace to Qatari carriers and blocked the emirate's only land border -- vital for its food imports.

Shiite dominated Iran, an arch-rival of Sunni-ruled Saudi Arabia, has stepped in by shipping to Qatar tonnes of fruit and vegetables.

"Helping Qatar economically and developing ties, particularly in the private sectors of both countries, could be a common goal," Rouhani said on Sunday.

Saudi Arabia and its allies, including Egypt, have issued 13 demands which they want Qatar to meet in return for an end to the nearly three-week-old diplomatic and trade "blockade".

Doha has said denounced the demands -- including the closure of Al-Jazeera news channel and downgrading ties with Tehran -- as unreasonable.

Tags: hassan rouhani, iran-qatar ties, gulf crisis
Location: Iran, Teheran, Teheran

 




Related Stories

Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan (Photo: AP)

Gulf crisis: Turkey's Erdogan backs Qatar, says calls to shut base 'disrespectful'

Erdogan said Turkey had offered to set up a military base in Saudi Arabia as well as Qatar, but Riyadh had not responded.
25 Jun 2017 12:43 PM
File photo of Al-Jazeera news studio in Doha, Qatar (Photo: AP)

Shut Al-Jazeera, block Iran, or it’s a divorce, Doha

UAE friday advised Qatar to take a list of stern demands drawn up by its neighbours seriously.
24 Jun 2017 1:03 AM
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Fakhar Zaman opens up on Jasprit Bumrah no-ball in ICC Champions Trophy final

Fakhar Zaman scored a match-winning hundred in the ICC Champions Trophy final against India. (Photo: AP)
 

Virat Kohli’s India in record books with 96th 300 plus totals in ODIs

Team India become the side with most number of 300 plus scores in One-day Internationals, surpassing Australia. (Photo: AP)
 

NASA's Mars probe spots evidence of ancient lake

The Pancam on NASA's Mars Exploration Rover Opportunity took the component images of this enhanced-color scene during the mission's "walkabout" survey of an area just above the top of "Perseverance Valley," in preparation for driving down the valley. (Photo: NASA)
 

Google Pixel 2 smartphones: Complete specs leaked?

(Image: Pixel/Representational image)
 

Kangana: At the age of writing love letters, I started struggling

Kangana Ranaut
 

They were trying too hard to be professional: Anurag Basu on Ranbir-Katrina split

Anurag Basu (L), Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif at a promotion event for 'Jagga Jasoos'.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Middle East

Turkey rejects Arab nations’ demands for Qatar, US calls them ‘difficult’

Turkey's president said his country 'admires and embraces' Qatar's attitude, while slamming the demands by arguing they contradict international law. (Photo: AP)

Israeli PM hails Modi's upcoming visit as 'very significant

Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. (Photo: AFP)

Taliban attack checkpost near India-made Salma dam; kills 10 Afghan policemen

The Taliban have steadily expanded their reach across Afghanistan. (File Photo)

Egypt President Sisi ratifies Red Sea islands deal

lawyer and former presidential candidate Khaled Ali, center, celebrates with others after the Supreme Administrative Court said two islands, Sanafir and Tiran, are Egyptian, debunking the government's claim that they were Saudi, in Cairo, Egypt. (Photo: AP)

Saudi Arabia thwarts Mecca blast bid

Pilgrims at the Grand Mosque in the Muslim holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham