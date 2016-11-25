World, Middle East

Suicide bomb kills 100 in Iraq, mostly Iranian pilgrims; ISIS claims responsibility

REUTERS
Published Nov 25, 2016, 8:22 am IST
Updated Nov 25, 2016, 8:37 am IST
The pilgrims were en route back to Iran from the Iraqi Shi'ite holy city of Karbala, where they had commemorated Arbaeen.
Civilians search for survivors in the rubble at the scene of a suicide bomb attack near the city of Hilla that killed over 100 people. (Photo: AP)
 Civilians search for survivors in the rubble at the scene of a suicide bomb attack near the city of Hilla that killed over 100 people. (Photo: AP)

Baghdad: A suicide truck bomb killed about 100 people, most of them Iranian Shi'ite pilgrims, at a petrol station in the city of Hilla 100 km (62 miles) south of Baghdad on Thursday, police and medical sources said.

Islamic State (IS), the ultra hardline Sunni militant group that considers all Shi'ites to be apostates, claimed responsibility the attack in an online statement.

The group is also fighting off a U.S.-backed offensive on its stronghold Mosul, in northern Iraq, in which Iranian-trained Shi'ite militias are taking part.

The pilgrims were en route back to Iran from the Iraqi Shi'ite holy city of Karbala, where they had commemorated Arbaeen, the 40th day of mourning for the killing of Imam Hussein, a grandson of the Prophet Mohammad, in the 7th century AD, the medical sources said.

The gas station has a restaurant in its premises that is popular with travellers. Five pilgrim buses were torched by the force of the blast from the explosives-laden truck, a police official said.

Islamic State has intensified attacks over the past month in areas out of its control in efforts to weaken the offensive launched on Oct. 17 to retake Mosul, the last major city under IS control in Iraq.

Iran's Foreign Ministry condemned the attack without giving a casualties toll. Tehran will continue to support Iraq's ''relentless fight against terrorism," ministry spokesman Bahram Qasemi was quoted as saying by Tasnim news agency.

Tags: isis, truck bomb, suicide attack, karbala, arbaeen

Entertainment Gallery

Shah Rukh, Amitabh Bachchan and several other stars were spotted arriving at Mukesh Ambani's bash on Thursday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

B-Town stars dazzle at Mukesh Ambani's bash
Several Bollywood celebrities were snapped at the Mumbai airport on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Airport diaries: Shah Rukh, Alia, Anushka, other stars are a visual delight
Vidya Balan was seen promoting her film 'Kahaani 2: Durga Rani Singh' in the cities of Kolkata, Hyderabad and Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Vidya promotes Kahaani 2 in Kolkata, Hyderabad and Mumbai
Several Bollywood stars were snapped while arriving for a special screening of Shah Rukh Khan, Alia Bhatt starrer 'Dear Zindagi' late Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

B-Town stars come out to watch SRK-Alia's 'Dear Zindagi'
Salman Khan and several others celebrities were snapped by shutterbugs as they set out for a bash hosted by Deanne Panday late Thursday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Ahil, Sangeeta grab attention at bash also attended by Salman
Huma Qureshi, Ranveer Singh, Katrina Kaif, Ileana D'Cruz were seen at various places in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Celeb spotting: Ranveer returns from UK, Katrina steps out for workout
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Leaked images show 'glossy black' Galaxy S7 variant

Samsung Galaxy S7 Black Onyx variant.
 

S Sreesanth becomes father of a baby boy

Sreesanth took to Twitter saying his wife Bhuveneshwari and the baby boy are doing good. (Photo: AFP)
 

Sridevi approves Jhanvi's relationship with boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya

Jhanvi and Sridevi Kapoor along with Shikhar Pahariya. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)
 

Yuvraj Singh to wed Hazel Keech on November 30, extends invitation to Narendra Modi

Star Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh will get married to model and actress Hazel Keech. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Australian woman locks 14 cats in house until they ate each other

One of the surviving cat, which had been named Trooper, had recovered and been rehomed. (Representational photo: AFP)
 

Twitter is going crazy over this image depicting demonetisation in India

People came out with their witty take on it (Photo: Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Middle East

Iranian filmmaker imprisoned for a year over his work

Keywan Karimi

ISIS on back foot: Iraqi troops capture 3 more neighbourhoods in eastern Mosul

Iraqi Special Forces stand guard in a street, as IS group fighters clash with government forces, in a northeastern district of the city of Mosul on Thursday. (Photo: AFP)

Truck bomb kills 80 in Iraq, mostly Iranian pilgrims; ISIS claims responsibility

A flag bearing a portrait of Prophet Mohammed's grandson, Imam Hussein, flutters above an Iraqi Special Forces vehicle patrolling a northeastern district of the city of Mosul. (Photo: AFP)

Indian man found hanging from tree in UAE’s Sharjah city

The incident came to light after a passerby spotted the body and informed police in Al Sajja area, Gulf News reported. (Representational Image)

'I need peace': 7-year-old tweets about life in war-torn Aleppo

Nearly every night she tweets in English about the situation in her neighbourhood. (Photo: Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2016 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham