IED blast kills soldier in Syria, is first US casualty in war against ISIS

REUTERS
Published Nov 25, 2016, 10:09 am IST
Updated Nov 25, 2016, 10:14 am IST
He was killed by an improvised explosive device (IED) laid by retreating Isis fighters.
CENTCOM said the blast occurred in the vicinity of Ayn Issa, but gave no other details, adding it would release more information 'as appropriate'. (Representational photo: AFP)
 CENTCOM said the blast occurred in the vicinity of Ayn Issa, but gave no other details, adding it would release more information 'as appropriate'. (Representational photo: AFP)

Damascus: A US service member died on Thursday after being wounded in an improvised explosive device blast in northern Syria, US Central Command, or CENTCOM, said in a statement.

The unnamed soldier is believed to be the first US casualty in the war in Syria. He was killed by an improvised explosive device (IED) laid by retreating Isis fighters.

CENTCOM said the blast occurred in the vicinity of Ayn Issa, but gave no other details, adding it would release more information "as appropriate."

US Defense Secretary Ash Carter expressed condolences in a statement, calling the death a "painful reminder of the dangers our men and women in uniform face around the world to keep us safe."

