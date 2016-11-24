World, Middle East

Truck bomb kills 80 in Iraq, mostly Iranian pilgrims; ISIS claims responsibility

REUTERS
Published Nov 24, 2016, 8:20 pm IST
Updated Nov 24, 2016, 9:07 pm IST
The pilgrims were en route back to Iran from the Iraqi Shia holy city of Kerbala, where they had commemorated Arbaeen.
A flag bearing a portrait of Prophet Mohammed's grandson, Imam Hussein, flutters above an Iraqi Special Forces vehicle patrolling a northeastern district of the city of Mosul. (Photo: AFP)
 A flag bearing a portrait of Prophet Mohammed's grandson, Imam Hussein, flutters above an Iraqi Special Forces vehicle patrolling a northeastern district of the city of Mosul. (Photo: AFP)

Baghdad: A suicide truck bomb killed more than 80 people, most of them Iranian Shia pilgrims, at a petrol station in the city of Hilla 100 km (62 miles) south of Baghdad on Thursday, police and medical sources said.

Islamic State (IS), the ultra hardline Sunni militant group that considers all Shia to be apostates, claimed responsibility for the attack in an online statement.

The pilgrims were en route back to Iran from the Iraqi Shia holy city of Kerbala, where they had commemorated Arbaeen, the 40th day of mourning for the killing of Imam Hussein, a grandson of the Prophet Mohammad, in the 7th century AD, the medical sources said.

The gas station has a restaurant in its premises that is popular with travellers. Five pilgrim buses were torched by the force of the blast from the explosives-laden truck, a police official said.

Islamic State has intensified attacks over the past month in areas out of its control in efforts to weaken a US-backed military offensive launched on Octber 17 to retake Mosul, the last major city under IS control in Iraq.

Tags: karbala, pilgrims, truck bomb, bomb blast, iranian pilgrims

Nation Gallery

Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar commissioned ‘INS Chennai’, the third indigenously designed guided missile destroyer in the Kolkata class, here on Monday.

INS Chennai commissioned, largest-ever warship to be built in India
At least 96 passengers were killed and over 226 injured - 76 of them seriously - when 14 coaches of the Indore-Patna Express derailed near Pukhraya in Kanpur dehat district in the wee hours on Sunday.

Patna-Indore Express derails in Kanpur, scores killed
Long queues were noticed outside cash deposit machine counters, ATMs and petrol pumps across various cities in the entire nation after Prime Minister Narendra Modi took the bold step against black money and corruption by banning existing 500 and 1000 rupee notes beginning November 9.

Long queues at ATMs after Rs 500, Rs 1000 notes ban
British Prime Minister Theresa May and her Indian counterpart, Narendra Modi, held wide-ranging talks Monday aimed at deepening ties between their countries and boosting trade and investment as the U.K. gets set to leave the European Union. (Photo: Agencies)

Theresa May lays groundwork for post-Brexit India trade deal
Air pollution is said to have reached alarming levels in both Delhi and Gurgaon, with the cities recording the worst level of smog in 17 years.

'Smoky' future for our children? Pollution chokes Delhi, Gurgaon
The Prime Minister, who is on a visit to Chhattisgarh on the state's foundation day, inaugurated the Jungle Safari park. (Photo: Twitter/PIB)

For the first time, Narendra Modi behind the camera
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Twitter is going crazy over this image depicting demonetisation in India

People came out with their witty take on it (Photo: Twitter)
 

This is how young Alia was when SRK was filming opposite sister Pooja Bhatt

Alia was last seen in her critically acclaimed 'Udta Punjab'.
 

McConaughey, Johansson and Witherspoon star in musical comedy ‘Sing’!

The star cast of 'Sing'. In India, the film releases this December. (Pic courtesy: Illumination Entertainment and Universal Pictures).
 

From being fat shamed to becoming a model, this journey will inspire you

He decided to make his mother proud (Photo: Facebook)
 

HTC launches Desire 10 Pro smartphone in India

HTC Desire 10 Pro will be available in Stone Black, Polar White, Royal Blue and Valentine Lux.
 

Rs 2.5 cr lawsuit against Pakistan doctor over cat's death

The complainant accused Dr Khan and one of his staff members of negligence (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Middle East

Indian man found hanging from tree in UAE’s Sharjah city

The incident came to light after a passerby spotted the body and informed police in Al Sajja area, Gulf News reported. (Representational Image)

'I need peace': 7-year-old tweets about life in war-torn Aleppo

Nearly every night she tweets in English about the situation in her neighbourhood. (Photo: Twitter)

Dubai police drop case against UK woman arrested for reporting her gang rape

Dubai police dropped case against the British woman who was arrested after reporting her gang rape. (Photo: AP/ Representational)

UAE: Jobless Indian lives on terrace for 8 months after employer withholds passport

He was left with no other option but to live on the terrace of a building in Ajman city because his employer had refused to return his passport after settling his dues, Khaleej Times reported. (Photo: PTI/Representational)

68,000 Iraqis displaced from Mosul offensive: United Nations

Iraqi citizens who fled the fighting between Islamic State militants and the Iraqi forces, walk inside a camp for internally displaced people, in Khazer, east of Mosul, Iraq. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2016 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham