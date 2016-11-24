'I need peace': 7-year-old tweets about life in war-torn Aleppo

Nearly every night she tweets in English about the situation in her neighbourhood. (Photo: Twitter)

Aleppo: At a time when Syria's second city Aleppo is being hit by air strikes almost everyday, a seven-year-old girl runs a Twitter account, through which she offers horrific glimpse into the everyday life of the war-torn region.

Seven-year-old Bana Alabed manages the Twitter account with the help of her mother Fatemah.

Nearly every night she tweets in English about the situation in her neighbourhood. She even tweeted about how she lost her friend when her house was brought down by air strikes.

A screenshot of Bana Alabed's Twitter account. (Photo: Twitter)

With thousands of followers, Bana Alabed wants to reach out the world and appeal for peace. "I need peace," tweeted the seven-year-old when she learnt about her friend's death.

In one of the tweets, Bana wrote, "The one thing I love most about sleeping the night is it makes me forget the day's bombing. No one knows my life is difficult when I smile."

Her mother, Fatemah said that her daughter often asks her, "mum, why does nobody help us?"

"She saw everything here. She saw her friend killed, and our house bombed. She saw her school bombed. So that affected her," her mother added.

Following are some of the tweets by Bana:

This is my friend house bombed, she's killed. I miss her so much #Aleppo pic.twitter.com/5y59rorpeZ — Bana Alabed (@AlabedBana) September 26, 2016

checking in the morning after a night of bombing #Aleppo #StandWithAleppo pic.twitter.com/vcbJ3vbD91 — Bana Alabed (@AlabedBana) November 22, 2016

Next to our house, I thought the bombs hit me. I don't know if there are people inside this house. - Bana #Aleppo pic.twitter.com/8kF5x6cHeJ — Bana Alabed (@AlabedBana) November 17, 2016