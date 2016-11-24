World, Middle East

'I need peace': 7-year-old tweets about life in war-torn Aleppo

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Nov 24, 2016, 1:43 pm IST
Updated Nov 24, 2016, 1:49 pm IST
'No one knows my life is difficult when I smile,' wrote Bana in one of the tweets.
Nearly every night she tweets in English about the situation in her neighbourhood. (Photo: Twitter)
 Nearly every night she tweets in English about the situation in her neighbourhood. (Photo: Twitter)

Aleppo: At a time when Syria's second city Aleppo is being hit by air strikes almost everyday, a seven-year-old girl runs a Twitter account, through which she offers horrific glimpse into the everyday life of the war-torn region.

Seven-year-old Bana Alabed manages the Twitter account with the help of her mother Fatemah.

Nearly every night she tweets in English about the situation in her neighbourhood. She even tweeted about how she lost her friend when her house was brought down by air strikes.

AleppoA screenshot of Bana Alabed's Twitter account. (Photo: Twitter)

With thousands of followers, Bana Alabed wants to reach out the world and appeal for peace. "I need peace," tweeted the seven-year-old when she learnt about her friend's death.

In one of the tweets, Bana wrote, "The one thing I love most about sleeping the night is it makes me forget the day's bombing. No one knows my life is difficult when I smile."

Her mother, Fatemah said that her daughter often asks her, "mum, why does nobody help us?"

"She saw everything here. She saw her friend killed, and our house bombed. She saw her school bombed. So that affected her," her mother added.

Following are some of the tweets by Bana:

Aleppo

 
Tags: syrian war, bana alabed, aleppo, war torn syria
Location: Syria, Aleppo, Aleppo

Entertainment Gallery

Salman Khan and several others celebrities were snapped by shutterbugs as they set out for a bash hosted by Deanne Panday late Thursday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Ahil, Sangeeta grab attention at bash also attended by Salman
Huma Qureshi, Ranveer Singh, Katrina Kaif, Ileana D'Cruz were seen at various places in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Celeb spotting: Ranveer returns from UK, Katrina steps out for workout
Shah Rukh Khan, Alia Bhatt and Gauri Shinde promoted their film 'Dear Zindagi' in Delhi on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Shah Rukh Khan, Alia Bhatt, Gauri Shinde promote 'Dear Zindagi' in Delhi
Shah Rukh Khan and Alia Bhatt featured on an episode of 'The Kapil Sharma Show' to promote their film 'Dear Zindagi'. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Shah Rukh Khan, Alia Bhatt get romantic on Kapil Sharma's show
Karan Johar was seen while shooting for Kapil Sharma's comedy show 'The Kapil Sharma Show' on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Karan brings out the entertainer in him on Kapil Sharma's show
Rajinikanth, Shah Rukh Khan, Alia Bhatt, John Abraham and several other stars were seen at the Mumbai airport on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Airport diaries: Rajinikanth creates fan frenzy, SRK travels with AbRam
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

HTC launches Desire 10 Pro smartphone in India

HTC Desire 10 Pro will be available in Stone Black, Polar White, Royal Blue and Valentine Lux.
 

Rs 2.5 cr lawsuit against Pakistan doctor over cat's death

The complainant accused Dr Khan and one of his staff members of negligence (Photo: AFP)
 

KRK insults Kollywood legend Kamal Haasan, calls him 'chai cum paani'

Kamal Haasan chose to ignore the self-styled critic's uncolicited jibe.
 

Kevin Pietersen and Piers Morgan engage in Twitter spat

Pietersen is tough to beat, and Morgan found that out the hard way. (Photo: AFP)
 

PIC: Shahid Kapoor starts Padmavati shoot today!

Shahid Kapoor (Pic courtesy: Instagram/ shahidkapoor).
 

THIS international model to enter the Bigg Boss house?

Jason Shah
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Middle East

Dubai police drop case against UK woman arrested for reporting her gang rape

Dubai police dropped case against the British woman who was arrested after reporting her gang rape. (Photo: AP/ Representational)

UAE: Jobless Indian lives on terrace for 8 months after employer withholds passport

He was left with no other option but to live on the terrace of a building in Ajman city because his employer had refused to return his passport after settling his dues, Khaleej Times reported. (Photo: PTI/Representational)

68,000 Iraqis displaced from Mosul offensive: United Nations

Iraqi citizens who fled the fighting between Islamic State militants and the Iraqi forces, walk inside a camp for internally displaced people, in Khazer, east of Mosul, Iraq. (Photo: AP)

Iraq: Beheaded 6 hostages on first day of training, says arrested ISIS militant

An ISIS militant in Kurdistan Region confessed to beheading six Shia hostages on the first day of his training. (Photo: AFP/Representational)

Egypt: ISIS beheads 100-year-old Sufi cleric for allegedly practising witchcraft

ISIS in Egypt's Sinai Peninsula beheaded a 100-year-old Sufi cleric for allegedly practising witchcraft. (Photo: Screengrab)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2016 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham