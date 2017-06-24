World, Middle East

Gulf crisis: Arab states don’t seek ‘regime change’ in Qatar, says UAE official

AP
Published Jun 24, 2017, 6:54 pm IST
Updated Jun 24, 2017, 6:54 pm IST
The four countries presented a 13-point list of demands to Qatar through mediator Kuwait on Thursday and gave it 10 days to comply.
Kuwait’s Emir Sheikh Sabah Al Ahmad Al Sabah, left, with Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani. (Photo: AP)
Dubai: A top United Arab Emirates official says the Arab countries isolating Qatar do not seek to force out the country’s leadership but are willing to cut ties with it if it does not agree to their demands.

Emirati Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Anwar Gargash told reporters in Dubai on Saturday that his country and its allies, Saudi Arabia, Egypt and Bahrain, do not want “regime change” in Qatar, but a “behavioural change.”

The four countries presented a 13-point list of demands to Qatar through mediator Kuwait on Thursday and gave it 10 days to comply. Qatar says it is reviewing the ultimatum, which includes demands to shut Al-Jazeera, cut ties with Islamist groups including the Muslim Brotherhood, and curb relations with Iran.

Tags: gulf crisis, gulf nations, anwar gargash, qatar issue
Location: United Arab Emirates, Dubai, Dubai

 




