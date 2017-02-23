Dubai: Teen brothers found guilty of ‘consensual sex’ after 16-yr-old alleges rape

Dubai: Two teenage Emirati brothers were placed under judicial probation, after the judge found them guilty of having sex with a 16-year-old girl, who accused them of kidnapping and raping her.

According to a report in Gulf News, the girl, who is an Egyptian, alleged that she was forcibly dragged into a car by the brothers, aged 14 and 15, along with their 31-year-old uncle. They then overpowered her and took turns to sexually assault her. The incident took place in February last year.

“The pulled me into the car and sandwiched me in the backseat. They drove to a desert area … they undressed and raped me one at a time. One of them muzzled me while the other raped me. I tried to resist at first but then I got tired. I had met the uncle six times near my house,” the girl was quoted in the report.

All three accused however pleaded not guilty in a Dubai court and claimed that they had consensual sex with the girl. Their lawyer of the brother’s told the court that the girl was lying and that she agreed to have sex with them in exchange of an iPhone and some money.

“She joined my clients in their car willingly. She was not kidnapped … she also had consensual sex with them and was not forced to. Actually, the girl asked my clients to give her an iPhone and pay her money to go out with them. She had also been in contact with the suspects on WhatsApp,” Hamda Makki, the lawyer had told the court.

The lawyer argued that the girl had even testified in court that she had asked the accused for an iphone, proving that she went inside the car voluntarily. He further said that the girl had revealed to the older man that she had been raped by her father and that she was used to having sex with men for money.

The defence argument also stated that the forensic report did not show any bruises or injuries on the girl’s body, weakening her claim that she was raped.

The case had been going on in the courts for a while and the presiding judge confirmed a primary court’s decree to place the brothers under judicial probe for engaging in consensual sex with the teenaged girl.

Their uncle had been sentenced to 10 years in jail by the Dubai Court of First Instance.